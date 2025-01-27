Six scientists from two universities in Malatya, eastern Türkiye, are developing a new treatment method to prevent pleuritis and fluid accumulation in the lungs.

Animal experiments have started for the method designed to prevent lung infections and the recurrence of lung collapse and fluid accumulation.

The patent for the method developed by scientists from Inönü University and Malatya Turgut Özal University has also been obtained. Dr. Hakan Parlakpınar, the head of the Department of Medical Pharmacology at Inönü University's Faculty of Medicine, explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that when an excessive amount of fluid accumulates in the space between the two membranes surrounding the lungs, called the pleura, or when fluid accumulation recurs, it needs to be drained.

Parlakpınar discussed various methods for draining this fluid and said: "We call lung collapse and deflation pneumothorax. To prevent pneumothorax or to treat it if it has become chronic, one of the treatments used is a chemical microparticle agent, which is a method of sticking the lung membranes together to eliminate the pleural space. This agent is known as medical talc powder."

Dr. Burhan Ateş, along with Dr. Idil Karaca Açarı and their team from Malatya Turgut Özal University, have been working on the new method for about five years, according to Parlakpınar, who shared details about the sterile talc application.

"Fluid accumulation in the lungs can stem from cancers in the mesenchymal region. When fluid collects in the pleura, lung function is impaired, leading to chronic pneumothorax or lung collapse. After removing the fluid, the pleura is bonded to prevent recurrence, allowing the lungs to function properly. We use chemical agents for this bonding. Once applied, the pleura won't refill with fluid, and the sterile talc's lubricating effect ensures smooth lung function during breathing."

Parlakpınar continued, explaining the process: "We call the work we patented 'modified talc application.' We modified it by adding antibacterial agents. While sterile talc is one method, antibiotic application is the second. By using both together, we created a structure that enhances their effects on each other. This is achieved with the principle of 'kill in the environment and clean in the environment,' and a polymer structure with microparticles has been produced. We are still working on animal experiments. Before human use, there are mandatory tests that need to be completed. We have entered the international patent process."

Dr. Süleyman Köytepe, a faculty member of the Department of Chemistry at Inönü University, pointed out that they have developed a particle that can be effectively used in pleuritis. He explained: "It can be easily used in infections called pleuritis. The particle size has been developed with a surface coating that allows it to continuously exhibit antibacterial effects without altering its properties. The material we obtained retains its antibacterial properties for a longer period, shortening the treatment time and providing more effective treatment. Animal tests are still ongoing, and if positive results are achieved, it will have the potential to be included in the pharmaceutical literature."

Dr. Onural Özhan, a faculty member at Inönü University’s Department of Medical Pharmacology and director of the Experimental Animal Production and Research Center, explained that they are conducting animal experiments for the scientific study.

He shared that the experiments on rats are still ongoing, stating: "The animals are surviving with very low mortality rates. After completing the study, we will carry out further analyses. After creating a model in rats, we determined the dosage to be applied in the rat chest cavities, which corresponds to the dosage for humans. Normally, in such model experiments, animal loss rates are very high, but after applying the product we developed, only a very small number of animal deaths occurred. We continue our studies."

Dr. Canbolat Gürses, a faculty member of the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at Inönü University's Faculty of Science and Letters, also noted that they observed the modified talc material was effective against infectious bacteria starting from the fifth hour.