Türkiye reaffirmed its strategic role in the global space sector during the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2025) in Sydney, Australia, presenting its objectives and initiatives in preparation for the 77th IAC, which Türkiye will host in Antalya in 2026. The Turkish pavilion hosted an official session to outline the country’s space strategy, technological priorities and plans for the forthcoming congress.

Türkiye’s space initiatives, future objectives and plans for Antalya’s congress were presented in detail. The session concluded with an official raffle, through which participants from various countries received gifts from Turkish companies and universities.

Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Yusuf Kıraç highlighted Türkiye’s robust representation at the congress, noting participation from nine prominent companies, contributions from Middle East Technical University and Istanbul Technical University, and research submissions from young scientists. “These activities are undertaken to ensure full readiness for Antalya,” Kıraç said.

Regarding the 77th IAC, scheduled for Oct. 5-9, 2026, Kıraç stated: “Sydney attracted approximately 7,000 participants this year. We expect attendance in Antalya to exceed 10,000. Its geographical location will facilitate participation from additional companies, presenting a historic opportunity for Türkiye. Universities, young professionals and the private sector must actively contribute. While the global economy grows at a rate of 3% annually, the space economy is expanding at a rate three times faster. Türkiye must capture a substantial share of this growth.”

Kıraç also announced that he will assume the role of vice president at the IAF, marking the first time a Turkish representative holds this position. “Active engagement in this international network is essential for fostering collaborations. Our objective is to ensure the Antalya congress is executed to the highest standard,” he said.

In a presentation on Antalya, Kıraç highlighted the city’s cultural and historical significance: “Antalya, the world’s fourth most visited city, offers unparalleled opportunities in tourism, history and culture. It is also home to Caretta caretta turtles and provides a distinctive environment where scientific research and nature intersect.”

The consul general of Türkiye in Sydney, Belgin Ergüneş, emphasized Türkiye’s strategic commitment to space research as a field of scientific and geopolitical importance. International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Executive Director Christian Feichtinger noted that Türkiye’s emerging role in the global space ecosystem is receiving growing international attention and described Antalya as offering “a unique platform combining scientific collaboration with cultural and tourism appeal.”

Turkish astronauts Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Cihangir Atasever highlighted both the scientific and humanitarian aspects of space exploration. Atasever emphasized the value of microgravity research for technological innovation, while Gezeravcı noted Antalya’s function as a hub for uniting space industry stakeholders and strengthening Türkiye’s international presence.

The session concluded with a promotional video on Antalya. Participants expressed strong interest in Türkiye’s expanding role in space and anticipation for the 2026 congress.