In the event of Huawei's global "Seeds for the Future Program" held in China, Turkish student Adem Atabağ secured the prestigious "Creative Solution Producer" award in acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions to the initiative.

The program, designed for university students specializing in informatics and technology, gathered 22 participants from 14 countries, including two Turks, at the grand final event in China.

Atabağ, a mechanical engineering student at MEF University, represented Türkiye with his project titled "Artificial Intelligence-Supported Mobile Application for Dyslexia." His innovative work earned him the "Creative Solution Producer" award, recognizing his remarkable performance throughout the program.

As a further honor, Atabağ will serve as the promotional ambassador for Huawei Europe in the upcoming "Tech4All Competition" set to take place in Croatia during the summer.

Expressing his joy in achieving the goal of "creating value" that he set when applying for the Seeds for the Future Program, Atabağ conveyed his pride in bringing this award to his country.

Another participant, Hilal Güzel, who presented the MyCompanion project, highlighted how the program enhanced her creative thinking and cultural awareness. She encouraged fellow university students to participate in Huawei Türkiye's annual program.