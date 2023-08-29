A display of creativity and sustainability has taken center stage at the Göbeklitepe animation show hall in Şanlıurfa, as a group of Turkish students proudly unveiled a captivating artwork crafted entirely from discarded denim fabric. This unique artistic endeavor, stemming from the visionary "Zero Waste in Textiles at the Zero Point of History Project," orchestrated by the Textile Exporters and Employees Association (TİHCAD), showcases the potential of repurposing fabric waste while commemorating the ancient history of Göbeklitepe.

In an event organized in collaboration under TİHCAD with Üçpınar Primary School, the students, guided by recycling instructor Meltem Üstündağ, embarked on a journey to create a vibrant rendition of the Göbeklitepe landscape using discarded fabric sourced from jeans production processes. This artistic endeavor, which involved meticulously assembling nine distinct fabric pieces, has now been unveiled to the public in the very heart of Göbeklitepe.

Ergin Aydın, president of TİHCAD, emphasized that textile pollution is a significant contributor and the association's unwavering commitment to fostering environmental consciousness. "Our dedication lies not only in bolstering the export sector but also in championing projects of social responsibility," Aydın conveyed. In light of the climate crisis, the world's attention is inexorably turning toward zero-waste practices and recycling.

Deniz Dikmen, chair of the TİHCAD Social Responsibility Committee, recounted the impactful initiative undertaken by the association. "We undertook the noble mission of introducing Göbeklitepe to local school students who had yet to witness its grandeur firsthand," Dikmen stated. He further elaborated on their event named "Zero Waste in Textile - Recycling Art," which unfolded after the students' enlightening excursion. "Our commitment to social responsibility projects is unwavering. Through this initiative, students acquired a profound understanding of the transformative journey from discarded fragments to artistic marvels, all while imbibing the concept of recycling."