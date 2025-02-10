As part of a cooperation agreement signed in 2021 between the Embassy of Türkiye in Doha and the Türkiye Maarif Foundation (TMV) with Qatar University, Turkish students are receiving undergraduate education at Qatar University.

The students selected by Qatar University, according to specific criteria, successfully completed both written and oral exams held in Istanbul by Qatar University and were accepted into the program with full scholarships.

The scholarship includes accommodation, three meals per day, health insurance, one round-trip flight ticket per year and a monthly educational allowance of 500 Qatari riyals ($137) for Turkish students studying at Qatar University.

The students accepted into the program expressed their satisfaction with the initiative and thanked everyone involved.

Arzum Kovan, one of the students, mentioned that it was her first time in Qatar, stating: "Qataris are very warm toward Turks and I thank them. Our professors are also very helpful. I thank the Embassy and the Turkish Maarif Foundation for giving us the opportunity to get closer to our dreams."

Seren Ebrar Sevinçkan, who had previously visited Qatar, expressed her thoughts, saying: "I had visited Qatar before and thought I could continue my education here. I learned about the cooperation between the Turkish Maarif Foundation and Qatar University and applied. I am happy to be here now, in the preparatory class. After an intensive Arabic course, I will choose my department. I thank the Embassy and the Turkish Maarif Foundation."

Osman Elmacı also shared his appreciation, saying that he came to Qatar thanks to the cooperation agreement between the TMV and Qatar University: "After the preparatory class, we will choose our faculty. Qatar University is in a good position in global rankings. I hope that after our language courses, we will complete our department courses successfully, which will be very beneficial for us."