High school students in the central Turkish city of Konya are transforming inspiration drawn from historical and religious architecture into handmade prayer rugs featuring traditional Turkish-Islamic motifs, with plans to donate the proceeds to victims of the war in Gaza.

Students at Buhari Girls Anatolian Imam Hatip High School are carrying out the project titled “From Prostration to Prayer Rug: Jerusalem.” As part of the initiative, they visit mosques and historical landmarks across Konya, to study Islamic art and architectural motifs in their original settings.

The students then transfer the designs and ideas they observe into workshop production at their school, where they create handcrafted prayer rugs using traditional embroidery and weaving techniques. Families of the students also contribute to the production process.

The project aims to strengthen students’ awareness of cultural heritage while also encouraging solidarity and social responsibility. The income generated from the sale of the rugs will be sent to support civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza.

Project coordinator and music teacher Ayşegül Güneş said the initiative is designed to help students develop both artistic skills and a deeper understanding of historical and spiritual concepts.

She said the project encourages students to reflect on broader meanings behind cultural and religious symbols, adding: “Why is the prayer rug not just an object, but a stance? Why are mosques not only buildings but places of unity? Why is Jerusalem not just a city but a symbol of collective memory?”

Güneş noted that students have visited modern and historical mosques, siyer exhibitions, and manuscript museums in Konya, collecting visual references of mihrab, minbar, and traditional motifs. These elements are then reinterpreted in the school workshop.

According to her, nearly 100 prayer rugs have already been produced, with each piece requiring between one and four months depending on the complexity of its design. An exhibition is planned in October, where the works will be displayed and sold for charitable purposes.

An 11th grade student, Ayşe Büşra Alkan, said participation in the project has been both educational and emotionally meaningful, noting that it helps students develop skills while reducing dependence on digital devices.

School principal Memnune Karaca said the project, aligned with Türkiye’s education framework emphasizing values and cultural heritage, helps students combine creativity with social awareness and humanitarian responsibility.