On Thursday in Rize in the Black Sea region of Türkiye, the 13th Tulum and Kemençe Festival hosted an exciting "fastest tea-drinking competition" with participants from seven countries: Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Iran, Greece, Dagestan, Georgia and North Ossetia.

In the competition, participants aimed to drink six glasses of hot tea within three minutes. The contest was fiercely competitive, with Türkiye and Iran advancing to the final round. In the final, the representatives of both countries attempted to drink three glasses of tea in just two minutes.

Yiğit Kağan Gök, representing Türkiye, emerged as the winner. Following his victory, Gök struck a pose reminiscent of Yusuf Dikeç, who became a global sensation with his shooting stance during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Gök was awarded a trophy for his achievement. Expressing his happiness, Gök said, "I'm delighted to have won. The tea was very hot, and the competition was tough. It was a great event."

The festival also featured performances by around 550 dancers from the participant countries, who showcased traditional dances along the Islampasha neighborhood’s coastal promenade, accompanied by the sounds of the tulum and other musical instruments.

Tea has a deep-rooted significance in Turkish culture and daily life, particularly in the Black Sea region, where its cultivation thrives. Türkiye is one of the world's largest producers and consumers of tea, and the Black Sea region, with its favorable climate and soil conditions, is the heartland of Turkish tea production.

Turkish tea, known as "çay," is more than just a beverage; it is an integral part of social life and hospitality. Served in small, tulip-shaped glasses, Turkish tea is enjoyed throughout the day, often accompanied by conversation and social gatherings. The preparation and consumption of tea are traditional rituals, with a focus on sharing and community.

The Black Sea region's climate, characterized by high humidity and mild temperatures, is ideal for tea cultivation. The region’s mountainous terrain and fertile soils contribute to the unique flavor and quality of Turkish tea. The provinces of Rize, Artvin, and Trabzon are particularly renowned for their tea gardens.