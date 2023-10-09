An electrical and electronics engineer has developed software designed to calculate the carbon emissions generated by transportation activities of companies and help them offset or reduce these emissions.

Furkan Sadıkoğlu, an electrical and electronics engineer and director of Semtrio Sustainability, explained that approximately 8 grams of carbon dioxide emissions occur when one ton of cargo is transported 1 kilometer by land. With the method provided by their software, transportation and logistics processes can be made more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Sadıkoğlu highlighted that Türkiye, along with many other countries, has made significant commitments to reduce carbon emissions, with the European Union setting net-zero targets for 2050 and Türkiye for 2053. Emissions arising from logistics activities, specifically the transportation of products, play a crucial role in achieving these targets.

He described "green delivery" as a digital solution developed specifically for e-commerce and cargo companies to enable environmentally friendly and zero-carbon deliveries. Through their software and digital platform, e-commerce and logistics companies can calculate their greenhouse gas emissions and receive strategic approaches to reduce them. If companies cannot reduce or offset their emissions, the software helps them integrate into voluntary carbon markets using an emission balancing method.

In addition to emissions calculations, the software offers consultancy services for companies to monitor their carbon footprints and take steps to reduce their environmental impact. It also provides a carbon-neutral and carbon-balanced digital solution for online shopping processes.

Sadıkoğlu explained that zero carbon cargo delivery aims to minimize and offset carbon emissions in transportation processes. To achieve end-to-end zero-carbon transportation, he emphasized the importance of using electric and alternative fuel vehicles, selecting optimal routes, and utilizing recyclable packaging.

As of 2022, Türkiye has 24 national and 16 local cargo companies operating with a total of 9,546 branches. Sadıkoğlu noted that reducing the environmental impact in the transportation sector requires transitioning from fossil fuels to electric and alternative fuel vehicles, choosing efficient routes and using recyclable packaging.

The rise in online shopping services has led to an increase in carbon emissions from cargo and transportation. According to a report by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK), the number of cargo shipments in Türkiye grew from 624.1 million in 2019 to over 1.14 billion in 2022, marking an 84% increase in the last three years.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that greenhouse gas emissions from global cargo transportation, including trucks, planes, ships and trains, account for 8% of total global emissions. When considering warehouses and ports, this figure can reach up to 11%. Green and technological delivery methods are crucial for reducing these emissions and supporting sustainability and environmental goals, including those outlined in the EU's Green Deal.

As the demand for online shopping continues to grow, environmentally friendly and innovative delivery solutions are becoming increasingly important in mitigating the environmental impact of transportation.