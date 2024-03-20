The chemistry and biology laboratories installed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at the Sami Frasheri High School in Tirana, Albania, were opened on Tuesday.

Albanian Minister of Education and Sports Ogerta Manastirliu, Türkiye's Ambassador to Tirana Tayyar Kağan Atay, TIKA Vice President Mahmut Çevik, TIKA Tirana Coordinator Mustafa Ata, Tirana Deputy Mayor Andi Seferi, Türkiye's Tirana Embassy Education Counselor Metin Bulut, school administrators, teachers and students attended the opening ceremony.

Manastirliu, who completed his education at this high school, thanked Turkish institutions for all their contributions in the field of education toward the infrastructure, technology and innovation of schools.

Manastirliu stated that the laboratories are the highest standard laboratories in educational buildings in Albania and that they will apply this model to other educational institutions as well.

Çevik also pointed out that TIKA has been carrying out activities in Albania for 28 years and said that they are implementing projects in every field.

Stating that they have implemented 600 projects so far and that the laboratories are the 131st project in the field of education, Çevik said: "We have implemented many projects, from the construction of schools to the construction and renovation of nurseries, from the construction and renovation to the support of dormitories. The laboratories are designed to contribute to the development of children on the autism spectrum. The projects we implemented in the field of education for disadvantaged groups are of high quality and we implemented them to support Albania's development efforts in these areas."

Atay also thanked Minister Manastirliu for providing the opportunity for cooperation in this project and said: "You may have the ability to contribute to something, you may have the means, but you cannot contribute anything if the environment for this is not created. Our experience with the Minister is to improve the cooperation between the two countries in every field."

Seferi thanked TIKA for the contributions and said, "Students will now reinforce their knowledge not only theoretically but also practically at school."

TIKA also provided microscopes, interactive boards, monitors, various devices, tables and different equipment to the chemistry and biology laboratories installed at the High School.