The historic Ethem Bey Mosque, an Ottoman-era landmark restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Albania’s capital, Tirana, continues to welcome scores of Turkish tourists on Balkan tours.

Built between 1793 and 1794 by Molla Bey and his son Ethem Bey, the mosque underwent a comprehensive restoration from 2018 to 2021. It was reopened for worship in 2022 with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Located in Skanderbeg Square in the heart of Tirana, the Ethem Bey Mosque stands as one of the most significant Ottoman architectural works to have survived in the city. It is a key stop on the itinerary for many travelers from Türkiye visiting the Balkans.

With its rich historical texture and spiritual atmosphere, the mosque serves not only as a place of worship but also as a symbol of shared history, cultural heritage and enduring emotional ties between Türkiye and the Balkans.

The interior view of the Ethem Bey Mosque, Tirana, Albania, Aug. 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

Reyhan Güler, one of the visitors touring Tirana, said she was deeply moved during her visit to the mosque.

"The surviving works from the Ottoman era are truly impressive," Güler told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Being here is incredibly enjoyable and emotional, honestly. This place holds our heritage, our cultural values, a past steeped in history. You can feel the Ottoman traces everywhere."

She added, “We all live in the chaos of big cities, but here in the Balkans, we could feel the heartfelt connection people still have with us. The moment I stepped into the Ethem Bey Mosque, I felt that spiritual emotion. I believe every Turkish person should come here, smell the history, see it with their own eyes and understand it.”

Another tourist, Ümmühan Ekiz, said seeing Ottoman heritage sites in person held special meaning for her.

“I’ve always wanted to experience the atmosphere, culture and architecture of Ottoman heritage firsthand,” she said. “It’s only the second day of our tour, but praying in a mosque built by the Ottomans moved me to tears.”

“To see remnants of the Ottomans and Turks in this region is a powerful experience. I felt like a part of me was already here, waiting to be found. I strongly recommend this place to everyone. We must see where our ancestors walked and protect our history,” she added.

Ipek Nur, another visitor, said discovering such a rare historical gem in the land of her ancestors was deeply emotional.

“I’m Albanian but I live in Türkiye and I’m Muslim. I came to visit Albania and saw many beautiful places. I was fortunate to tour the Ethem Bey Mosque, right in the center of Tirana. Inside, there are countless historical artifacts, each one telling a story of the past,” she said.