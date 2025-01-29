The Times Higher Education (THE) "World University Rankings by Subject" for 2025 prominently noted Turkish universities' notable success, especially in education sciences.

According to a statement from the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), Turkish universities performed strongly across various fields, with 35 ranking in the top 1000 for education sciences, marking the country's best-performing category.

In total, Turkish universities secured rankings in multiple fields: 26 in engineering, 25 in medicine and health sciences, 24 in social sciences, 21 in business and economics, 19 in natural sciences, 18 in physical sciences, 17 in computer sciences, 11 in arts and humanities, and five in psychology.

In education sciences, one Turkish university ranked in the top 100, six in the top 500, and 35 in the top 1,000. Middle East Technical University (METU) placed 89th globally, Boğaziçi University ranked in the 151-175 range, Hacettepe University was in the 251-300 range, and Anadolu University, Bahçeşehir University and Bartın University ranked between 401-500.

In the engineering category, which evaluates electrical and electronic, mechanical and aerospace, civil, and chemical engineering fields based on 18 performance indicators, 1,488 institutions from 97 countries were assessed.

A total of 26 Turkish universities ranked among the world's top 1,000 in engineering. Koç University placed in the 201-250 range, METU in the 251-300 range, Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) and Sabancı University in the 301-400 range, while Bilkent University, Boğaziçi University and İstinye University ranked in the 401-500 range.

In the field of medicine and health sciences, 25 universities from Türkiye ranked in the top 1,000. Koç University placed in the 301-400 range, while Hacettepe University ranked in the 401-500 range, making them the most successful Turkish universities in this category.

In social sciences, 24 Turkish universities made the top 1,000. METU ranked in the 176-200 range, Koç University and Sabancı University in the 201-250 range, and Boğaziçi University in the 251-300 range.

In the business and economics category, 21 Turkish universities ranked in the top 1,000. METU placed in the 251-300 range, while Bilkent University, Boğaziçi University, Koç University and Sabancı University ranked in the 301-400 range. ITÜ was in the 401-500 range.

In natural sciences, 19 Turkish universities ranked in the top 1,000, with METU placing in the 301-400 range. In physical sciences, 18 Turkish universities ranked in the top 1,000, with Koç University, METU and Sabancı University in the 401-500 range.

Seventeen Turkish universities ranked among the world's top 1,000 in computer sciences. ITÜ and METU placed in the 251-300 range, while Boğaziçi, Sabancı and Yıldız Technical University ranked in the 401-500 range.

In the arts and humanities category, 11 Turkish universities ranked in the top 1,000, with METU in the 201-250 range, Koç University in the 251-300 range and Boğaziçi University in the 401-500 range.

In psychology, five Turkish universities ranked in the top 1,000, with METU in the 251-300 range, Koç University in the 301-400 range, and Boğaziçi University in the 401-500 range.

YÖK President Erol Özvar, whose remarks were included in the statement, highlighted the strong performance of Turkish universities in education sciences and engineering.

He emphasized that the long-standing experience and human capital of universities are the key reasons for this success. Özvar stated: "We are very pleased with the success of our universities, particularly in education sciences. As these rankings indicate, our universities are not only keeping up with global developments but also leading international trends. While we are pleased with the results, we recognize that our universities have even greater potential."

He also noted that Türkiye will continue to strengthen scientific communication domestically and globally, aiming to make universities and scientists more visible. He expressed satisfaction that the steps taken to establish Turkish universities as global brands are being reflected in the rankings.

Özvar added: "We are designing programs and curricula not just by analyzing today’s world but by anticipating the future. The transformation we initiated last year in higher education with artificial intelligence and digital employment-focused programs will continue this year with an emphasis on digital and green skills."

THE world university rankings

THE, a U.K.-based university ranking organization, evaluates the world's best universities across 11 subject areas, including arts and humanities, business and economics, computer sciences, education sciences, engineering, law, natural sciences, medicine and health sciences, physical sciences, psychology and social sciences.

Leading universities worldwide were assessed in 33 disciplines within these 11 broad subject areas in THE 2025 subject rankings.

More than 1,000 universities from over 80 countries and regions were examined in these rankings, which consider factors such as education quality, research environment, research impact, industry engagement and international outlook.