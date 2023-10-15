Ege, Dokuz Eylül and Muğla Sıtkı Koçman universities have unveiled a groundbreaking smart T-shirt designed to monitor the wearer's movements and collect an array of physical data, including pulse rate, oxygen consumption, step count, sweat analysis and respiration rate. This innovative garment, supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) under the 1001 program, has the ability to instantly display and record these vital metrics, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from sports activities to daily life.

The smart T-shirt project, titled "Development of a Wearable Technology T-shirt Product for Monitoring and Enhancing Athlete Performance and Artificial Intelligence-Based Decision Support System," is poised to revolutionize the world of sports and physical activity. It can be used in both team sports such as basketball, volleyball, and handball, and individual sports like tennis and athletics.

Moreover, the gathered data can be harnessed to tailor custom training programs for athletes, enhancing their performance and minimizing injury risks.

The innovative smart T-shirt is also geared toward meeting the needs of everyday individuals engaged in physical activities. It is designed to be a seamlessly knitted T-shirt, prioritizing user comfort and flexibility. Professor Tolga Akşit from Ege University's Sports Sciences Faculty emphasized that the project is currently in the development stage, with performance tests slated to commence in November.

"We anticipate that there will be a significant demand for our T-shirt, and it will capture a substantial market share worldwide, as it offers the capability to monitor physiological parameters with ease," Akşit stated.

He also noted that previous wearable technology projects have remained confined to the development stage without reaching the market, highlighting the innovative and pioneering nature of their smart T-shirt in this emerging field.

This development in wearable technology has the potential to transform how athletes and fitness enthusiasts monitor and optimize their physical performance. The creation of custom training programs and real-time monitoring can lead to better results and improved health and well-being of users.