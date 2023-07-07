Dokuz Eylul University (DEU) has embarked on a groundbreaking project aimed at uncovering the mysteries of sunken ships in Izmir Bay, which met their fate during wars, collisions or malfunctions.

The initiative seeks to shed light on the cultural significance of the gulf and follows in the footsteps of the renowned Nautilus research vessel, which conducted similar projects in Turkish waters.

As part of the meticulous study, approximately eight sunken ships have been identified, said professor Muhammet Duman, a member of the Marine Sciences and Technology Institute's Marine Sciences Department at DEU.

Delving into the historical importance of the port city, which hosted both commercial and war vessels over centuries due to its strategic location, Duman disclosed a discovery made by the institute's experts during a survey of the life island off the Çiğli district of Izmir in 2017. This finding uncovered the remains of the İnebolu shipwreck, a vessel that succumbed to war or collision estimated to be between 100 and 150 years old.

Duman further explained that marine scientists possess the tools and expertise to employ sonar and other equipment, enabling them to detect submerged objects on the seabed. Notably, a significant number of shipwrecks have been found in Yenikale, situated off the coast of Inciraltı in the Balçova district.

While it was initially believed that these shipwrecks were strategically positioned to obstruct ships from entering the inner gulf of Izmir during the war, it was discovered that they, too, met their demise because of conflicts or collisions among themselves.

Through these studies, the aim is to not only determine the cultural value of the region but also to unearth other archaeological artifacts, presenting them to the global scientific community for further examination.

Drawing attention to the possibility of discovering ancient amphora shipwrecks in the bay, Duman referred to historical accounts dating back 100 to 200 years before the establishment of the republic, mentioning shipwrecks resulting from conventional warfare.

Although their locations have been documented, visual evidence of these wrecks is scarce, with only a few original images available above the waterline. Duman specifically highlighted the ancient sites of Agora and Klazomenai as potential areas of interest.

Moreover, in the Güzelbahçe district, sonar recordings during a study conducted between Urla and Güzelbahçe revealed the presence of several possible amphora shipwreck sites associated with the maritime activities of ancient inhabitants.