The Istanbul-based Biruni University Hospital has successfully performed a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure to address aortic insufficiency, marking the first of its kind in Türkiye and the fifth worldwide.

The significance of this scientific achievement was shared by Servet Bilgin, a resident of northern Sakarya. Bilgin's medical journey began approximately four years ago when he fell severely ill during a visit to Istanbul. Urgent intervention was required due to a tear in his inner aortic artery, with time being of the essence.

Thanks to head of the department of Cardiovascular Surgery at Biruni University Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Murat Uğurlucan's quick and brave decision, Bilgin's life was saved through a successful operation.

An aerial view of the Biruni University Hospital, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 29, 2024. (Courtesy of Biruni University Hospital)

Fast forward four years, and Bilgin's heart faced challenges once again, necessitating the replacement of the aortic valve. However, the risks associated with reopening the chest cavity posed concerns. Despite the rarity of employing the TAVI method in such cases, Biruni University Hospital, under the leadership of Uğurlucan, successfully performed this complex operation for the first time in Türkiye and the fifth time globally. This remarkable achievement has been acknowledged and accepted for publication in the "Catheterization and Cardiovascular Interventions" journal.

Uğurlucan, highlighted the significance of the TAVI method, explaining, "Until now, the TAVI method has been used primarily for aortic stenosis treatment. This marks the first instance of its application for aortic insufficiency. In TAVI, the aortic valve is replaced through the groin without the need to open the patient's chest or stop the heart."

Equipped with state-of-the-art treatment methods and a team of expert medical professionals, the hospital, boasting a capacity of 617 beds, remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical care and improving patient outcomes.