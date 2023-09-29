A Korean War veteran from Türkiye continues to retain lasting memories of the valiant efforts of Turkish soldiers.

Living in the Sarıyer district of the megacity, the memories of Mustafa Resberoglu, 93, remain unwavering as he reflects on his unforgettable experiences during the war, where Turkish soldiers "displayed unmatched bravery and dedication."

The Korean War was a historic conflict that ignited when North Korea invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950, concluding on July 27, 1953. It witnessed a divided world, with China and the Soviet Union supporting North Korea, while the U.S.-led U.N. rallied behind South Korea.

During this tumultuous period, the first Turkish Brigade embarked on their journey to Korea, setting sail on Sept. 17, 1950, and arriving at Pusan Port on Oct. 12, 1950.

A total of 21,212 Turkish soldiers, divided into four brigades, ranked fourth among the 16 nations that took part. Türkiye also endured a heavy toll, with over 900 casualties.

Born in Antalya in 1930, Resberoglu joined the Turkish Brigade and actively engaged in the war during his military service.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Resberoglu recounted their journey to Korea, where they arrived within a month and traveled to Seoul by train, immersing themselves in the heart of the war zone.

Mustafa Reşberoğlu, a Korean war veteran, shows a souvenir of the Turkish army, Sarıyer, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2023. (AA Photo)

Their days were marked by tireless work, hauling ammunition and artillery shells amidst relentless bombings and airstrikes.

One particular battle etched deep in Resberoglu's memory was the Battle of Kunu-ri, where they found themselves at the forefront.

A communication breakdown prevented them from receiving an American captain's retreat order, forcing them into close combat against overwhelming enemy forces.

"An American captain said, 'Tell the Turkish brigade to retreat.' However, since the lines were cut everywhere, we received no news. When there was no news, we had to resort to bayonet warfare. The soldiers coming from the other side are very crowded. They surrounded us. We lost about 1,000 people."

After the Kunu-ri battle, they were briefly relieved before being deployed to another location called Sand Hill, a high hill that presented its own set of challenges. "We lost many martyrs in Sand Hill."

Following the difficult struggle, they took over the hill, he noted. "Following this success, we received many medals. However, we also suffered significant casualties."