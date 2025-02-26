Turkish women continue to achieve remarkable milestones in aviation. Gökçe Kübra Yıldırım has made history as the first Turkish woman to become a captain pilot of the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380.

Yıldırım, who had been serving as a first officer on the A380, has now taken the captain’s seat. She began her aviation career with an internship at Turkish Airlines’ aircraft maintenance company, THY Teknik. Following her training, she joined Turkish Airlines' Airbus fleet as a first officer.

Continuing her career at an airline in Dubai, Yıldırım flew the A380 as a first officer for several years before achieving the rank of captain.

Announcing the news on her social media account, Yıldırım expressed her pride and gratitude, saying: “This journey, which I started nearly 12 years ago, has brought me to the captain’s seat today. Every step, every challenge and every achievement has shaped me. This profession is not just a job but a part of my life. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way. I am now officially an Airbus A380 captain.”

Her accomplishment marks a significant milestone in Turkish aviation history, inspiring many young women to pursue their dreams in the field.