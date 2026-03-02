Necla Özmen, who claims to be the biological daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, has expanded her legal action beyond Türkiye, initiating proceedings in the U.S. after her paternity lawsuit was dismissed by a court in Ankara.

Özmen previously filed a paternity case at Ankara’s 27th Family Court, which rejected the claim on the grounds that it was not supported by sufficient concrete evidence. That ruling has since been appealed, keeping the domestic legal process ongoing.

Parallel to the appeal, Özmen has now pursued legal remedies in the U.S., submitting an application through her legal representatives to a competent American court. Sources familiar with the process indicate that the application has been accepted and that the formal filing of the lawsuit is expected to follow procedural review.

Speaking to the media, Özmen said she had anticipated an unfavorable outcome in Türkiye and therefore structured a dual-track legal strategy. She stated that her application to U.S. courts was carried out through diplomatic channels and in coordination with Turkish lawyers based in the U.S., who are monitoring developments and providing regular updates.

Framing the case as a matter of personal rights rather than political confrontation, Özmen argued that she is seeking recognition and legal clarity. She claimed she has been “left in a position of grievance” and said she expects U.S. institutions to treat the case within the framework of individual rights and judicial independence. Özmen also called for the process to be concluded without prolonged delays.

Addressing Trump directly, Özmen combined her personal claim with broader political criticism. “Trump says he wants to develop and strengthen the U.S. But interfering in the internal affairs of other countries is not the way to do this. There are things he does right, but there are also mistakes. From here, I am calling on my father, if he wants to improve his own country without interfering in other nations, I would prefer him to act in that direction.”

She also voiced opposition to war and international conflict, adding: “I want wars to end because they harm many countries. I do not want war. Interfering in another country’s internal affairs is not right. I am calling on the entire world to end this war so that more people do not suffer. No country benefits from this; it only causes harm.”

Özmen further commented on an image circulating on social media that depicts her standing beside Trump, which she believes was generated using artificial intelligence.

“When I saw the image, I liked it. I think it was created using artificial intelligence. It looks very realistic. I hope it becomes real one day. I would like to meet him and explain what I have experienced. As a father, I would want him to stand by me,” she said.

Describing the emotional impact of the image, Özmen added, “I was deeply moved. It looks like a real father and daughter. I have suffered for many years. I have never felt such warmth – a father’s warmth or a father-daughter bond. The image reflects that. It looks real. I hope it becomes real.”