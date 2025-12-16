In Yozgat, central Türkiye, 52-year-old Zehra Bağcı has been knitting handmade dolls to support children living without family care, delivering nearly 300 dolls to child care homes through the Provincial Directorate of Family and Social Services.

Bağcı, a mother of two and grandmother of three, learned knitting techniques from a neighbor 30 years ago. After years of not using her knitting machine, she set it up again in her living room to make dolls initially for her grandchildren, before expanding the effort to include children without family support.

With the support of her husband, Mustafa Bağcı, she began producing colorful dolls specifically for children living in institutional care. The dolls were distributed to children’s homes through official channels, allowing her long-standing goal of reaching vulnerable children to be realized.

Bağcı also contributes her handmade dolls to charity bazaars organized by various institutions and organizations.

Bağcı, who works at the Yozgat Credit and Dormitories Institution (KYK) Girls’ Student Dormitory, said that each doll represents an emotional connection to a child.

“After sharing my dream with my husband, we decided to act together. I started knitting dolls for children without families. While knitting, imagining a child’s smile in every stitch makes me happy,” she said.

She added that the dolls are designed as both sleep and play companions, noting that her grandchild has been sleeping with one of the dolls for 2 years.

Bağcı said she designs all the dolls herself and selects yarn colors according to the child’s gender.

She noted that the dolls have been well received by child care institutions, adding that the positive feedback motivates her to continue. “With every doll I knit, I feel as if I am touching a child’s heart,” she said, adding that she hopes to keep producing dolls as long as she is able.

Mustafa Bağcı said that seeing his wife happy while knitting motivates him to support her efforts. “Being part of her dream and contributing to the happiness of these children means a lot to me,” he said.