In Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, 50-year-old Berrin Nalcı filed a paternity lawsuit after a dispute with her sister, who claimed, "You are not our father's heir."

A DNA test revealed that Nalcı’s biological father was Mustafa Uyanık, one of the wealthiest figures in Akyaka, who was killed by Mahir Ayyıldız – the man she had believed to be her father.

Fatma Ayyıldız, who passed away in the Ula district, had a daughter, Berrin Nalcı, with Mustafa Uyanık 50 years ago. However, she kept this secret and registered Nalcı as the daughter of her legally married husband, Mahir Ayyıldız. In 1982, Ayyıldız caught his wife and Uyanık together in a forest and killed him. He was later imprisoned and, after his release, passed away. Fatma Ayyıldız also died some time later.

A newspaper clipping reporting the death of Mustafa Uyanık, the biological father of Berrin Nalcı, who was killed in 1982 in Muğla, Türkiye. (DHA Photo)

Until the age of 48, Berrin Nalcı believed that Mahir Ayyıldız was her biological father. However, a year ago, during a heated argument, her sister told her: "Stay out of our father's inheritance. You are not his heir." Shocked by this revelation, Nalcı decided to take legal action.

With the help of lawyer Varol Turbay, known for handling paternity cases, she first filed a lawsuit in Muğla Family Court to disprove her legal paternity. DNA tests confirmed that Mahir Ayyıldız was not her biological father.

Following this result, Turbay initiated another paternity lawsuit, this time for Mustafa Uyanık, the man Ayyıldız had caught with his wife and subsequently killed. On May 3, 2024, the graves of Uyanık and Fatma Ayyıldız were exhumed. DNA samples from them were compared with Nalcı’s samples at the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute.

The test results, finalized on Feb. 1, 2025, confirmed that Nalcı’s biological father was indeed Mustafa Uyanık, one of Akyaka's wealthiest figures, whose name had even been given to local streets.