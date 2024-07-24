In Antalya's Kepez district in western Türkiye, a municipal worker returned a bag containing gold and cash to its owner.

Özkan Koçak, a driver for Kepez Municipality, found the handbag on a garden wall in Zeytinlik Neighborhood on Tuesday during his duties.

Noticing that the bag contained five gold coins and some cash, Koçak reported the find to his supervisor and took the bag to the municipal service building.

After an inspection by the staff, the bag was identified as belonging to 76-year-old Dürdane Göçmen.

Göçmen was summoned to the service building, where she received her bag from the municipal staff and Koçak, with all contents intact.

Tearfully thanking Koçak, Göçmen expressed her gratitude, saying, "God bless you, my child. May your family never know hardship." She also expressed appreciation to the municipal staff and wanted to reward Koçak.

Özkan Koçak humbly declined, stating that he was doing his job.

Ümmü Göçmen, Dürdane Göçmen’s daughter, mentioned that the bag had been lost the day before, and her mother had been distraught. She thanked the team for their help.