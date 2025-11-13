Türkiye is positioning itself to host the 31st Conference of the Parties under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change next year, with a commitment to deliver an inclusive and results-oriented summit.

Halil Hasar, head of climate change at Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, outlined the country’s vision during the ongoing 30th Conference of the Parties, held in Belem, the capital of Para state in northern Brazil.

Türkiye’s climate strategy is anchored in its ambitious net-zero emissions target for 2053, driven by a comprehensive green transformation plan, Hasar said. He highlighted Türkiye’s recently submitted Second Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC, which was officially presented just prior to the conference and unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the climate summit in New York on Sept. 24.

“Our Second Nationally Determined Contribution incorporates a complete inventory of greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors in Türkiye,” Hasar said. “We developed a detailed model in collaboration with leading experts from Cambridge and Oxford universities, alongside our in-house team, to identify pathways to achieve our net-zero emissions target by 2053.”

He added that the new plan, targeting 2035, anticipates a significant increase in renewable and clean energy sources, emphasizing the need for diversification and a gradual reduction in fossil fuel dependency.

“No country can replace baseload energy sources overnight,” Hasar explained. “The appropriate approach is to diversify renewable and alternative energy sources while steadily decreasing the share of fossil fuels.”

Hasar emphasized the importance of pragmatism in climate negotiations. “Climate action should move beyond theoretical debates to become a realistic, outcome-driven process,” he said. “We must avoid discussing unattainable issues at negotiation tables and prioritize inclusiveness, ensuring no country is left behind.”

He also highlighted the challenge of climate finance. The road map, referred to as the "Baku to Belem Road Map," outlines the allocation of the annual $1.3 trillion climate finance target, focusing on investment directions and eligible projects.

“Each country’s vulnerabilities must be acknowledged, and indicators should be streamlined to around 100 from thousands for effective tracking,” Hasar said. “Without simplification, financing mechanisms will falter and access to funds will be problematic. We advocate for doubling adaptation finance to facilitate this process.”

On Türkiye’s candidacy to host the next conference, Hasar underlined the country’s unique position in global diplomacy.

“Türkiye is among the world’s leading nations in peace diplomacy and stands out in climate diplomacy by operating independently of major blocs,” he said. “Türkiye contributes to global climate efforts while safeguarding its national interests. We intend to transfer our recognized competencies in peace diplomacy to climate negotiations to foster trust among all nations.”

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz previously stated at the COP30 Leaders Summit that Türkiye is prepared to serve as a bridge between the developed Global North and developing Global South in the fight against climate change.

Hasar echoed this sentiment, saying: “We do not want climate negotiations to be dominated by interest-driven debates lacking empathy. Türkiye understands both sides and can represent their interests effectively. Negotiations for hosting the 31st Conference of the Parties are ongoing intensively.”