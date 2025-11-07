Türkiye is stepping up efforts to expand its portfolio of EU-registered geographical indication (GI) products, targeting an increase from 40 to 60 by next year, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.

The government’s roadmap focuses on enhancing intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, fostering innovation, and strengthening the global visibility of Türkiye’s high-value regional products. The strategy also aims to support the creation of value-added brands and ensure stronger enforcement against rights violations both domestically and abroad.

Under the plan, an annual economic impact report for copyright-based industries will be published to highlight their contribution to the national economy. The program also includes initiatives to enhance cooperation with industrial property holders, offering technical support for valuation and commercialization processes.

Institutions preparing applications for EU registration will receive technical guidance, while pilot products will be selected locally for branding-focused training programs and the development of detailed roadmaps to support their market positioning.

To identify products with the highest export potential to the European Union, authorities will collect and analyze statistical data. Awareness campaigns will also be held to promote understanding of Standard Essential Patents (SEPs), particularly in the fields of green and digital transformation, with participation from public institutions, universities, and industry stakeholders.

The plan includes efforts to strengthen awareness of mediation and arbitration mechanisms for resolving intellectual property disputes. Additionally, data and statistical reports on industrial property will be shared publicly to increase transparency and collaboration.

Türkiye also plans to integrate artificial intelligence into registration procedures, with a dedicated roadmap outlining technical requirements and implementation steps. National and international patent data in green and digital transformation fields will be analyzed to produce reports on current trends, while human resource capacity for evaluating patent applications in these sectors will be expanded.

Workshops will be organized for early-stage tech firms to raise awareness of industrial property issues, supported by detailed action plans and sectoral guidance.

According to projections, the number of valid and registered patents in the green and digital transformation sectors is expected to reach 4,000 by the end of 2025 and 4,400 in 2026. The number of international patent applications originating from Türkiye is also forecast to rise to 2,100 in 2025 and 2,300 in 2026.

Following the recent registration of Hatay’s kaytaz böreği and Gaziantep baklava, Türkiye’s EU-recognized GI count reached 40. Authorities aim to raise that figure to 45 by the end of this year and 60 next year.

Türkiye’s EU-registered geographical indication products currently include Gaziantep baklava, Aydın fig, Malatya apricot, Milas olive oil, Taşköprü garlic, Antakya künefe, Ezine cheese, Safranbolu saffron, Afyon sausage and pastirma, Bursa peach and Erzincan tulum cheese, among others.