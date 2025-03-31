Türkiye aims to increase the number of licensed pilots, which reached 15,530 by the end of last year, to over 16,000 by 2025, further strengthening the country's position in aviation.

According to data compiled by the Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aviation sector is now seen not only as a means of transportation but also as a bridge that brings countries closer and facilitates cultural integration.

The aviation sector plays a significant role in economic growth, tourism development and the revival of global trade.

As part of the "National Technology Initiative," steps are being taken to develop the aviation industry with a focus on environmentally friendly activities.

Within the framework of civil aviation efforts, Türkiye aims to strengthen its position in the global competition in aviation and space sectors, in line with the goals outlined in the Development Plan.

Efforts to increase Türkiye's international presence in civil aviation, enhance the sector's potential, and direct its continuous development are being carried out with great determination.

In this context, the number of licensed pilots in Türkiye, which was 15,530 by the end of last year, is targeted to reach 16,030 by the end of 2025. This will further strengthen the country's aviation position in global competition.

Additionally, the number of licensed balloon pilots, which was 735 last year, is expected to increase to 773 by the end of 2025.

Civil aviation inspections continue meticulously, with the number of inspections expected to increase from 1,787 at the end of 2024 to 1,856 this year.

Furthermore, Türkiye aims to maintain the 85% compliance rate with the regulations and safety activities of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) achieved last year, ensuring it remains the same by 2025.