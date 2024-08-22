The Ankara Provincial Health Directorate has confirmed that no health care facilities in the city currently have patients quarantined under suspicion of monkeypox (mpox).

In response to recent media reports suggesting that individuals in Ankara were being quarantined for mpox, the directorate issued a public statement to clarify the situation.

The statement emphasized that these claims are unfounded and intended to create unnecessary panic. "None of our health care facilities in Ankara have patients under quarantine for monkeypox," the directorate said. "These allegations are false and misleading."

The directorate reassured the public that information regarding mpox is being communicated transparently and frequently by Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and relevant ministry departments.

"All necessary steps are being taken to ensure accurate information is provided to the public. We urge citizens to rely on official statements and avoid spreading or believing in unverified rumors," the statement concluded.