The “New Azerbaijan Neighborhood” was officially inaugurated on Thursday in Kahramanmaraş, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye’s earthquake recovery efforts.

The ceremony, held to celebrate the delivery of the 250,000th housing unit in the region, was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The new neighborhood, constructed with Azerbaijani support, symbolizes the close cooperation between the two countries in rebuilding after the devastating February 2023 earthquakes.

During the event, the two presidents reaffirmed their strong bilateral ties. Aliyev commended Türkiye’s swift reconstruction process and reiterated Azerbaijan’s continued solidarity. Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan, highlighting the enduring motto “one nation, two states” as a reflection of the deep bond between the two nations.

Addressing the nation’s response to the disaster, Erdoğan emphasized the resilience and faith of the Turkish people throughout the crisis, stating that despite the immense challenges, hope was never lost and the country stood united. He also acknowledged Azerbaijan’s prompt and generous aid, affirming that Türkiye will always remember their shared commitment during this difficult period.

Describing the earthquake-affected region as a vast construction zone, Erdoğan underlined the unprecedented speed of Türkiye’s recovery efforts, saying, “Believe me, no other country could recover this quickly from such a major disaster.”

He further stressed that despite regional and global difficulties, the government remains focused on its priority: rapidly healing the wounds inflicted by this century’s disaster and restoring the affected cities as soon as possible.

An aerial view of the New Azerbaijan Neighborhood showcasing the newly built housing units, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, June 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum highlighted the Turkish government’s determination and resilience in the face of the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes during his visit to Kahramanmaraş on June 18. Speaking at the Azerbaijan Neighborhood construction site, Kurum emphasized that rebuilding an area the size of a European country in such a short time reflects the strength of the state and the unwavering resolve of the Turkish people.

Recalling the magnitude of the disaster, Kurum described the earthquake as one of the greatest tragedies a nation can face, with entire cities destroyed and thousands of lives lost. Yet he stressed that the Turkish people stood united from the first moment and refused to succumb to despair, launching a historic reconstruction effort that continues today.

“We never rested for even a second. From day one, we worked day and night to be by our citizens' side,” Kurum said. “We promised we would not leave a single earthquake victim without a home, and today, we are keeping that promise.”

Since the beginning of the reconstruction efforts in September 2023, the government has added 150,000 new homes to the already delivered stock, reaching a total of 250,000 completed housing units. The rebuilding continues quickly, with approximately 550 homes being constructed every day, 23 every hour, in the earthquake-affected region.

Kurum reiterated the government’s goal to deliver 453,000 homes by the end of 2025 across 11 provinces affected by the disaster, including Hatay, Adıyaman, Malatya and Kahramanmaraş.

Beyond housing, the reconstruction includes large-scale urban planning. The Azerbaijan Neighborhood itself is being developed into a full-featured community with parks, gardens, commercial spaces, social areas and a cultural center. A primary school equipped with the latest technology has already opened, and students have begun attending classes. A 17,500-capacity sports complex is also under construction.

“This neighborhood, built with the support of our brother nation, Azerbaijan, has become a symbol of how we rise together. It is not just a housing project; it is a complete, modern living space that will serve as an example not only for Türkiye but also for the world,” Kurum said.

The minister emphasized that Türkiye’s rapid and comprehensive response to one of the worst disasters in its history is a testament to the country’s resilience and unity.

“Amid regional instability, Türkiye stands tall as a country of security, stability and conscience. As a state, we consider serving our citizens not only a duty but a matter of honor,” he stressed.