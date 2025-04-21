The Association of Friends of All Africa (TADD) has launched the first issue of its new magazine, TADD AFRİKA, offering readers a meaningful perspective on the African continent.

Published quarterly, the magazine aims to move beyond the typical portrayals of Africa centered on crises and aid, instead highlighting the continent’s deep-rooted cultural traditions, artistic richness and vibrant social life. The first issue covers April, May and June, marking the beginning of the initiative.

Centered on the theme “Power Born from Unity! Africa,” the first issue challenges common stereotypes and encourages readers to engage with Africa through a broader, more respectful lens. According to the editorial board, Africa is not just a land of hardship but a region filled with resilience, heritage and creativity, qualities that the magazine seeks to amplify through thoughtful storytelling and analysis.

The debut issue features a rich array of content from across the continent, including an in-depth exploration of the African Union’s founding, the historical background of the Sahara-Sahel region, and the striking natural beauty of Uganda.

The magazine also offers insights into health care systems in African countries, the historical and cultural journey of cocoa and chocolate and the rich traditions surrounding weddings and cuisine in Sudan. Ethiopia’s globally admired long-distance runners, along with highlights on African music and literature, round out the publication’s broad cultural scope.

While the print version is published in Turkish, the magazine is also available digitally in Turkish, Arabic, English and French, ensuring accessibility to a wide international audience. All versions can be accessed for free through the association’s official website.

With its inclusive outlook and wide-ranging content, TADD AFRİKA is set to become a powerful platform for elevating African voices, encouraging cross-cultural understanding, and offering a more holistic view of a diverse and dynamic continent.

As it reflects Türkiye’s growing interest in building more equitable and respectful partnerships with Africa, this magazine of TADD carries both cultural and diplomatic importance. This approach not only enriches public awareness in Türkiye but also contributes to creating a shared space for cooperation, essential for a future rooted in solidarity and mutual respect.