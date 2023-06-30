Türkiye has completed 1,643 kilometers (1,020 miles) of bicycle lanes and 373 kilometers of green walkways across the country encouraging the use of bicycles as an environment-friendly alternative to urban traffic congestion, the Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki said Friday.

According to the statement from the ministry, Özhaseki emphasized the efforts to continue establishing "A Türkiye Woven with Bicycle Networks" without slowing down in the Century of Türkiye.

Drawing attention to their achievement of weaving the country with bicycle networks and improving air quality under the motto of "breathing cities and healthy people," Özhaseki highlighted the contribution to the healthy lives of citizens through enhanced green walkways.

Some 1,643 kilometers of bicycle lanes and 373 kilometers of green walking paths have been finalized so far under the scope of 3,000-kilometer goals for both bicycle lanes and green walkways, the minister maintained.

The statement further highlighted that financial support is provided to local administrations for the bicycle lane and green walkway projects in line with the target of achieving the construction of 3,000 kilometers-long bicycle lanes determined in the Presidential Action Program.

As of Friday, financial support has also been provided to local administrations for 595 kilometers of bicycle lanes. The total length of bicycle lanes, which was 1,048 kilometers nationwide in 2018, has increased and reached 1,643 kilometers through grant support.

As a result of the support provided by the ministry, financial assistance has been provided to local administrations for 373 kilometers of green walkways, read the statement.