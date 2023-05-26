The Interior Ministry of Türkiye established a "+1 Street" – a container city for earthquake survivors with Down syndrome after two severe earthquakes struck southeast Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The "+1 Street" in Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University offers social spaces and activities for people with Down syndrome and their families.

All the needs of the earthquake victims are met under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The containers are equipped with amenities such as hot water, a kitchen, a bathroom and a toilet.

People with Down syndrome usually need more regular care than others.

The social spaces in the "+1 Street" include a hobby garden, courses and children's playgrounds, and a nearby forest where they organize sports activities.

Sakarya Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, who serves as the coordinating governor in Kahramanmaras, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that special efforts requiring greater sensitivity are being carried out currently.

Explaining that the initial needs after the earthquakes and the current needs of people differ, Kaldirim emphasized they have created the "+1 Street" providing all services and activities needed by the earthquake victims.

Rabia Eren, a mother affected by the earthquake, explained that her house suffered severe damage during the tremors and her two children with Down syndrome stayed at the "+1 Street" where other children and their families battling Down syndrome were more helpful and sympathetic to each other.

Esra Eren, another person with Down syndrome, expressed her happiness about being with her friends and thanked those who helped establish "+1 Street."