Across Türkiye, people are preparing to welcome the 102nd anniversary of the republic on Wednesday, with streets, homes and public spaces already adorned in red and white. Citizens from every corner of the nation are taking part in activities that honor their shared history, reflect on the republic’s enduring significance, and instill pride in their collective heritage.

On Oct. 28, 1923, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared, “Yarın Cumhuriyeti ilan edeceğiz (We shall declare the republic tomorrow),” signaling the dawn of a new era and a commitment to the values that continue to shape the nation. On Oct. 29, the country will come alive in celebrations commemorating that historic day.

In Istanbul, major landmarks glow in red and white as the city prepares for Republic Day. Concerts, exhibitions and performances are set to take place across Istanbul, filling public squares and streets with festive energy.

At Istanbul Airport, celebrations marking both Republic Day and the seventh anniversary of the airport’s inauguration were held earlier Tuesday. According to a statement from IGA, the airport’s operating company, special events shared the excitement of the republic with thousands of domestic and international travelers.

Festivities began with a parade and marching band performances across the domestic, international and land-side terminals between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The program continued with traditional dance shows representing different regions of Türkiye and live statue performances that brought color and movement to the venue.

The airport’s iconic air traffic control tower was also illuminated in the red of the Turkish flag to mark the day.

Mountaineers display a Turkish flag and a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during a Republic Day hike at the Rainbow Hills, Türkiye, Oct. 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

In eastern Türkiye, mountaineers marked the republic’s anniversary with a symbolic hike at the Rainbow Hills in the Tuzluca district of Iğdır. The event brought together 78 participants from Kars, Iğdır and Kağızman, who carried Turkish flags and portraits of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during their “Republic Walk.”

At the summit, they displayed the flag, observed a moment of silence and recited the national anthem, blending national pride with the beauty of the region’s vivid landscape.

Özfer Koçak, president of the Kars Mountaineering and Nature Sports Search and Rescue Club (KARSDAK), said they wanted to pass the meaning of the day to future generations.

“We organized a hike to Rainbow Hills with 78 athletes from Kars, Iğdır and Kağızman,” he said. “We wanted to pass the significance of this day to future generations.”

Mountaineer Merve Şamhal described the event as unforgettable. “It was a beautiful memory; may we have many more. We remember Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk with gratitude and respect,” she said.

Students compete in a chess tournament organized for Republic Day at Silopi Stadium, Şırnak, Türkiye, Oct. 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

In Şırnak’s Silopi district in eastern Türkiye, 317 students came together for a chess tournament organized by the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports as part of the Republic Day festivities. The event transformed Silopi Stadium’s synthetic turf into a lively arena of strategy and celebration.

Students from various schools competed at long rows of chess tables, reflecting the region’s growing interest in sports and intellectual activities.

District Governor Çağlar Partal joined the students for a friendly match, saying the goal was to celebrate the national day while inspiring critical thinking. “We wanted to highlight the meaning of Republic Day and introduce our children to chess,” he said.

Sevda Bayram, youth leader at the District Youth Center, added: “We experienced the excitement of Republic Day on the chessboard with 317 participants. Our goal was to increase youth motivation and their interest in sports.”

Among the participants, student Muhammet Ruvanas expressed his excitement, saying, “I don’t know if I will become a champion, but I am here to have fun and improve my chess skills.”

The tournament drew wide participation from local officials, including Provincial Director of Youth and Sports Fedai Din; District Police Chief Kamil Aydın, District Gendarmerie Commander Major Ali Erol, District Education Director Murat Bilen, District Youth and Sports Director Ramazan Siyaniç, and TÜGVA Silopi District Representative Fırat Haşimoğlu.

Further north, in Çorum in central Türkiye, hundreds of preschool students participated in a joyful parade from Kadeş Square to the Atatürk Monument, organized by the Çorum Provincial Directorate of National Education. The event filled the city center with music and color as children carried Turkish flags and portraits of Atatürk, accompanied by teachers and parents.

The celebration included performances by actors dressed as cartoon and folk characters, face painting stands and a marching band playing national songs as children danced and sang along.

Locals joined in applause and cheers, creating a lively, emotional atmosphere as the city celebrated the republic. The parade, designed to teach national values from an early age, was praised for both its educational and symbolic importance.

Çorum Provincial Director of National Education Cemil Çağlar said it was an honor to share the republic’s 102nd anniversary with children. “Raising our children with the values of the Republic is the greatest assurance for the future of our country,” he said.

Teachers added that such events help children understand the meaning of freedom, independence and unity while expressing their love for the homeland.

Cyclists participate in the “Pedaling for Independence” tour organized by the Turkish Green Crescent Society, Adıyaman, Türkiye, Oct. 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

In southeastern Türkiye, Adıyaman celebrated Republic Week with a bicycle tour organized by the Turkish Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay) under the slogan “Pedaling for Independence.” Nearly 200 cyclists gathered in front of the governor’s office and pedaled 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) through the city center, waving flags and wearing red and white jerseys.

The event promoted both physical health and awareness of the republic’s message of independence and perseverance.

Bahattin Tunç, president of the Adıyaman Yeşilay branch, said the annual bicycle tour continues to draw strong public interest. “This year’s participation once again shows how much our citizens value both independence and community solidarity,” he said.

Specialist psychologist Yasemin Ünlü from the Yeşilay Counseling Center noted that the organization’s initiatives focusing on independence and well-being continue uninterrupted in Adıyaman.