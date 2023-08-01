Osman Ghazi, the visionary Ottoman leader who established the empire, leaving an indelible mark on the Turkish-Islamic world, is being commemorated as a symbol of peaceful policies and sagacious statecraft on Tuesday.

Born in 1258 as one of the three sons of Ertuğrul Ghazi, from the Kayı Tribe of the Oghuz Turks, Osman Ghazi rose to prominence at the age of 23, assuming the principality and later setting the foundations of the illustrious empire that spanned three continents.

With his military prowess, Osman Ghazi secured victories in strategic conquests, adding to the expansion of Turkish-Islamic civilization. In 1298, he captured Bilecik and Yarhisar, followed by Inegöl in 1299. However, his visionary governance and commitment to inclusive decision-making earned him lasting success.

Faculty member Doğan Yavaş from Bursa Uludağ University's Department of Art History emphasized that Osman Ghazi demonstrated remarkable skill in state administration. Instead of ruling alone, he embraced a more inclusive approach, convening a parliament to shape significant decisions collectively. This collaborative style, among other attributes, contributed significantly to the empire's achievements.

Yavaş recalled that Osman Ghazi's realm was surrounded by communities ruled by local, semi-autonomous Byzantine governors and others. Despite this, the Ottoman Empire preserved the harmony of these diverse populations with no interference in their places of worship or demographic structure. The empire's tolerant and skillful governance was pivotal in its establishment, setting it apart as a universal state.

Tragically, Osman Ghazi succumbed to gout in 1326, which also afflicted other early Ottoman rulers. His son, Orhan Ghazi, carried forward his father's legacy, skillfully implementing the principles of governance he inherited. Subsequent rulers, such as Murat I, also known as Bayezid, further expanded the empire's territories, leading it to unprecedented influence.

Today, visitors pay their respects at the tomb of Osman Ghazi, situated in Tophane Park. Alongside him rest his son Alaaddin Bey, Orhan Bey's wife Asporça Hatun and his son Ibrahim Bey, as well as Murad I. The tomb, enclosed by brass railings and draped with velvet embroidered in silver, stands as a testament to the enduring impact of Osman Ghazi's leadership.