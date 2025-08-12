Türkiye has contained a series of forest fires that flared across multiple provinces in recent days, the agriculture and forestry minister said Tuesday, as crews continued cooling operations in affected areas.

Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said blazes in Çanakkale’s Ezine district, Edirne’s Enez, Hatay’s Yayladağı and Manisa’s Şehzadeler were fully under control, while fires in Bolu’s Mudurnu, Kahramanmaraş’s Göksun, Çanakkale’s Ayvacık and Izmir’s Dikili were largely contained. A fire in Manisa’s Soma had weakened, he said and aerial and ground crews were still battling flames in central Çanakkale.

Situation in Çanakkale

The most severe blaze erupted in the town of Kepez, spreading through the Dardanos area. Fueled by strong winds, it forced the evacuation of 2,090 residents by sea and land. Seventy-seven people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Governor Ömer Toraman said no residential areas were under immediate threat as of Tuesday morning. The fire response included 10 planes, nine helicopters, 75 fire trucks, 35 municipal engines, 10 bulldozers, 92 other vehicles and 760 personnel. Several buildings and vehicles were damaged.

In dramatic scenes, rescue teams saved 84 people stranded near the fire, while forest workers pulled two puppies and a tortoise from the flames. The coast guard evacuated 348 people from danger by sea and land.

A volunteer team from the International Social Responsibility Association was trapped by encircling flames while rescuing residents and animals in Güzelyalı village. They were freed by military units using riot-control vehicles.

Other provinces

In Kahramanmaraş’s Göksun district, 126 personnel and multiple aircraft fought a forest blaze near Kavşut village.

In Manisa, fires in Soma, Şehzadeler and Alaşehir prompted evacuations in Kozanlı village. A suspect was detained in connection with one of the fires.

In Bolu, a blaze that spread from farmland to forest was partially contained after an extensive operation involving 220 personnel. Officials said it was sparked by sparks from a combine harvester; two suspects were detained.

In Hatay, a fire near the Syrian border in Yayladağı was contained after overnight ground efforts and renewed aerial attacks at dawn.

In Edirne, a fire in Enez district’s Büyükevren and Gülçavuş villages led to the evacuation of 2,700 people. Fifteen were injured and four summer homes were damaged before the flames were brought under control.

Authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in affected zones and warned that high winds and dry conditions could still pose risks in the coming days.