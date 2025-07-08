As Türkiye faces a critical wildfire season, nearly 39,000 trained volunteers have supported this year’s firefighting efforts.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), Türkiye has intensified its battle against wildfires in recent years, with especially intense operations over the past 10 days.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry deployed 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 5,359 land vehicles and 25,000 personnel to combat the fires.

This year, a total of 3,282 fires have been recorded, 1,387 in forested areas and 1,895 in non-forested lands. In recent days, wildfires in several provinces, particularly in Izmir, have been met with continuous intervention. As a result of these efforts, all 864 fires reported since June 26 have been brought under control.

In addition to professional teams, specially trained forest volunteers have played an active role in the field.

Volunteers were also present during the most recent wildfires, with 38,854 individuals participating in firefighting operations throughout the year.

Of the approximately 131,000 registered volunteers, 89% are men and 11% are women.

The forest volunteer program began as a fire prevention initiative to strengthen the country’s wildfire response and raise public awareness. It was launched under the regulation titled “On Volunteers Engaged in Forest Firefighting,” published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019.

Citizens over the age of 18 with at least a primary school education, no health or criminal record restrictions, can apply either in person at regional forestry directorates or online via the e-Government portal.

Applicants undergo both theoretical and practical training before being deployed. These trainings are held annually before fire season and teach participants how to effectively respond to forest fires.

Courses cover essential firefighting principles, including: "intervention teams and organizational structure during wildfires," "occupational health and safety," "safety precautions and instructions," "safe handling of firefighting equipment" and "rules to follow when aircraft drop water and common operational mistakes."

Candidates who pass the final exam become certified forest volunteers. During fires, volunteers respond as organized teams with protective gear, vehicles and equipment.

They assist in firefighting and rescue operations, including incidents that require technical rescue, such as accidents and entrapments during wildfires. Volunteers are also trained to carry out search-and-rescue and first aid efforts.

They are responsible for maintaining their personal protective equipment and ensuring the cleanliness and upkeep of tools and vehicles. Additionally, they participate in further training and drills.

Besides their active role during wildfires, volunteers also help educate the public and raise awareness in fire prevention efforts before fire season.