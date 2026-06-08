Turkish authorities arrested 194 suspects in cybercrime operations conducted across 18 provinces over the past five days, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The operations, coordinated by the General Directorate of Security's Cybercrime Department, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and public prosecutors' offices, targeted illegal betting networks, online child exploitation and aggravated fraud schemes.

According to the ministry, a total of 357 suspects were detained during the raids. Of those, 194 were arrested, while 36 were released under judicial control measures. Legal proceedings against the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Investigators found that the suspects were allegedly involved in a range of cyber-related crimes, including illegal betting and gambling operations, online investment scams, account-rental schemes and fraudulent product sales conducted through social media platforms and phishing websites.

Authorities also determined that some suspects gained unauthorized access to citizens' mobile banking and gaming accounts, while others allegedly facilitated money transfers for illegal betting platforms and promoted gambling websites online.

The ministry said some of those detained were also found to possess child sexual abuse material.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry stressed its commitment to combating cybercrime and fraud networks nationwide.

"We do not allow fraud networks that target the peace, security and hard-earned income of our citizens to operate," the ministry said.

The statement added that the fight against crime and criminal organizations would continue without compromise across Türkiye through coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and financial crime investigators.