The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) provided humanitarian assistance to more than 50 million people across Türkiye and 149 countries in 2025, marking its 50th anniversary.

According to a statement from the foundation on Thursday, the TDV continued its operations both at home and abroad across a broad spectrum of fields, including education, culture, social and charitable services, support for religious institutions and international humanitarian relief. Since its establishment in 1975, the foundation has pursued its mission under the principle “Until goodness prevails on Earth,” delivering aid without discrimination based on religion, language, ethnicity or gender.

Throughout the year, the TDV reached 50.77 million people through its global assistance programs. During Ramadan, the foundation carried out relief efforts in 83 countries and 437 regions, providing food and basic aid to more than 2 million people, primarily in Türkiye.

As part of its proxy sacrifice program, nearly 900,000 donor shares were distributed to people in need across 81 countries and 398 regions. The distribution of sacrificial meat benefited over 37 million people, including more than one million Palestinians. Additional meat distributions from vow, aqiqah and thanks-giving donations reached nearly 1.75 million people.

Under its Palestine Emergency Humanitarian Aid Program, the TDV maintained uninterrupted assistance to Gaza, delivering food parcels, hot meals, drinking water, clothing, shelter materials, baby food and hygiene supplies. Aid provided this year alone reached about 4.5 million people, while total assistance to Gaza since October 2023 has exceeded 9 million beneficiaries, delivered through more than 1,300 aid trucks. The overall value of humanitarian assistance for Palestine has reached $42.6 million.

The foundation also sustained relief operations in regions facing prolonged humanitarian crises. In Syria, the TDV delivered essential aid to over 1.16 million people, while additional assistance reached communities affected by conflict and natural disasters in Sudan, Yemen and Arakan.

Domestically, the TDV took part in disaster response efforts with 469 search-and-rescue personnel operating in 16 teams, several of which are accredited by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The foundation expanded its logistics capacity and provided support to more than 64,000 disaster victims in Türkiye this year, particularly in response to earthquakes and wildfires.

Through its 1,003 branches nationwide, the TDV delivered cash and in-kind assistance to more than 500,000 people across Türkiye. The foundation also continued long-term reconstruction and development efforts, including the repair of mosques and Quran courses damaged in the Feb. 6 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, allocating hundreds of millions of Turkish lira for restoration projects.

In 2025, the TDV allocated nearly TL 850 million ($19.8 million) for construction, maintenance and renovation projects in Türkiye and abroad, reinforcing its role as one of the country’s most extensive humanitarian and charitable organizations.