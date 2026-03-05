The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) continues to provide comprehensive support to thousands of orphaned children through its humanitarian initiative titled “Unutursan Yetim Kalır” ("If You Forget, They Become Orphans"), which aims to meet the essential needs of vulnerable children both in Türkiye and abroad.

According to a statement released by the foundation, the program currently supports approximately 10,000 orphaned children, including 8,004 children in Türkiye and 1,974 children living in 19 different countries.

The assistance provided under the initiative includes access to education, health services, housing support and various forms of social aid, designed to help improve the overall well-being and development of the children.

The foundation noted that support is delivered throughout the year in both financial and in-kind forms. As part of its seasonal assistance programs, orphaned children receive shopping cards to purchase food during Ramadan and Eid al-Adha, along with clothing cards that allow them to obtain new holiday outfits during the festive periods.

In addition to holiday support, the foundation also implements programs aligned with the academic calendar. At the beginning of the school year, children are provided with stationery and school supplies to help them prepare for their studies.

At the end of the academic year, report card gifts are distributed as a way to encourage and recognize their achievements. During the winter months, the program also provides winter clothing assistance to ensure the children have adequate protection during colder conditions.

Beyond material assistance, the foundation also focuses on the social and emotional well-being of the children. Women’s branches affiliated with the foundation, along with female religious officials, regularly organize visits and activities aimed at providing moral guidance and spiritual support.

The foundation also operates three orphanages, including one in Tanzania and two in Afghanistan, where 177 orphaned children are currently accommodated and cared for.

In addition, through its Orphan Education Program, the foundation supports the education of 360 orphaned students studying in six schools located in Somalia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, contributing to long-term educational opportunities for children affected by hardship.