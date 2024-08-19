Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has provided aid to over 100 million people in need over the past two years, TDV Deputy General Manager Recep Şükrü Balkan reported on Monday.

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day on Aug. 19, Balkan spoke to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter about the foundation's work.

Balkan stated that TDV has been active in 149 countries, including Türkiye, since 1975. He emphasized that their mission is to deliver the charity entrusted by citizens to those in need in these countries.

Balkan mentioned that every year, for example, that the sacrificial animals donated through proxies by citizens are delivered to those in need across several continents.

He explained that last Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, they slaughtered sacrifices at 348 points in 78 countries and delivered the meat to approximately 35 million people, highlighting the significant impact of this service. He noted that they especially prioritized the earthquake-affected regions in Türkiye.

Balkan also shared their efforts to deliver sacrificial meat to around 1 million Palestinians, with the first batch successfully reaching Gaza last Tuesday. He expressed great satisfaction with this achievement and mentioned that they have provided storage facilities to store the meat for a year and continue to deliver it to Gaza as opportunities arise.

During Ramadan, the foundation provided aid to over 2 million people in various countries, giving priority to Palestine and earthquake-affected regions.

Balkan also pointed out TDV's water well projects, including some 1,115 benefiting approximately 10 million people in numerous countries.

These wells, drilled at depths of 50 to 500 meters, are powered by electricity and solar energy, ensuring access to clean water for the communities.

He also noted that there are currently 171 ongoing water well projects, and if citizens request conditional donations for wells, they immediately start a project in the respective country.

Balkan mentioned that they have embraced over 8,000 orphans in Türkiye and around the world. He described projects where orphans are provided with means to earn a living, such as supplying bread-making machines to families in Ethiopia.

Balkan highlighted significant aid efforts in Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and pointed out that approximately 25 million people in Sudan and Somalia are battling hunger and facing death. He added that they have contributed 27 truckloads of aid to these regions, following instructions from the president of Türkiye and assistance from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Regarding their educational projects, Balkan detailed the "My Gift is the Quran" and "My Gift is a Book" initiatives. They have printed over 2.28 million copies of the Quran and sent them to several regions for Quranic education. The organization has also provided 52,000 books to libraries in Türkiye's various institutions and schools.

Balkan also noted that they have selected students from 114 countries through interviews, bringing them to Türkiye to study in international Imam Hatip schools and faculties of theology, and are pleased to see these students taking on roles in their countries' management upon their return.

He concluded by sharing that TDV has completed the construction of 4,068 mosques worldwide and emphasized the importance of their aid efforts under the guidance of Ali Erbaş, the president of the TDV. He also mentioned their involvement in search and rescue operations, noting that their teams successfully rescued 51 people from debris in recent earthquakes.

Balkan highlighted the global expectation for Türkiye’s aid and expressed that helping Muslims in need anywhere in the world is a fundamental duty and responsibility, in line with Islamic teachings.