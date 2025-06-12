The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has drilled 34 water wells in Mauritania, a desert-climate country in West Africa, over the past seven years.

The foundation continuously works to provide access to one of the most essential needs in Africa, water.

Under the "A Drop of Life Water Well and Foundation Fountain" project, supported by donors, 34 wells have been opened in Mauritania’s desert climate over seven years.

Thanks to solar-powered water pumps, these wells are designed to last for many years.

Muhammet Beyler, religious services counselor in Nouakchott, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Mauritania has a population of about 5 million and is dominated by a desert climate.

He highlighted the difficulty of accessing water in the country, stating: "Therefore, the wells are extremely valuable. People have a great need for water."

Beyler explained that TDV began recognizing and addressing the water shortage in Mauritania in 2018 and started drilling wells.

So far, 34 wells have been drilled as a result of these efforts. Beyler added: "The maintenance and repair of the wells are also carried out by TDV. The most important feature of the wells is their long lifespan. When drilling a well, depths between 80 to 250 meters are reached. Once water is found, it is tested first, and if potable, the well is constructed. Our foundation is currently working on the 35th well. Once completed, the people of Mauritania will benefit from the fountains established through Turkish assistance."

Beyler expressed that the aid is warmly welcomed and said: "Türkiye’s assistance is highly appreciated by the people of Mauritania. It strengthens the affection and love towards our country, government and people. Mauritanians express their gratitude and affection to us extensively, which we are very pleased to hear."

In addition to water wells, Beyler noted that the foundation provides various other forms of aid. During Ramadan, they distributed 2,000 food packages to those in need.

He also mentioned that monthly orphan scholarships are provided in Mauritania, and said: "Our largest aid operation in the country is during the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha. This year, we slaughtered 2,700 cattle and distributed the meat to families in need. We also send Akika, Shukr and Vow sacrifices from time to time. We procure, slaughter and distribute these to those in need locally."