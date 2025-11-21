Türkiye continues to solidify its position as a major player in global agriculture, ranking among the top three producers worldwide for 22 different products, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

With its fertile lands spanning 38.588 million hectares (95.3 million acres), Türkiye produces a diverse array of crops, from vegetables and fruits to cereals and strategic agricultural products. The country’s significant role in global markets is underscored by its leadership in the production of hazelnuts, figs, apricots, poppy seeds, cherries, quinces, and carob.

Latest figures reveal that Türkiye leads the world in apricot production with an annual output of 750,000 tons. Uzbekistan follows with 500,545 tons, while Iran, Italy and Algeria rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Other notable apricot producers include Afghanistan, Pakistan, France, Armenia and Spain.

Türkiye also stands out as the largest producer of cherries, with an annual production of 736,791 tons. Given the global cherry output of approximately 2.97 million tons, Türkiye’s share accounts for around 25 percent. Chile, the U.S., Uzbekistan, and Iran follow as the top producers behind Türkiye.

In fig production, Türkiye again ranks first with 356,000 tons annually, far ahead of Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Iran, which round out the top 5 producers.

Hazelnut production is another area where Türkiye holds a commanding lead, contributing more than half of the world’s total output. Out of 1.125 million tons of global in-shell hazelnuts, Türkiye produces 650,000 tons annually. Italy, the U.S., Azerbaijan, and Chile follow as other significant producers.

Quince production in Türkiye also draws global attention, with the country producing 192,237 tons out of the total world production of 687,036 tons. China, Uzbekistan, Iran and Morocco complete the list of top quince producers.

Türkiye leads the world in carob production as well, with 24,561 tons produced annually. Globally, carob production totals 55,929 tons, with Morocco, Lebanon, Algeria, and Tunisia ranking behind Türkiye.

In poppy seed production, Türkiye produces 7,922 tons out of the global 10,578 tons. Other producers include Palestine, Serbia and North Macedonia.

The country is ranked second worldwide in the production of cucumbers and sour cherries, while it holds the third position in producing pistachios, mandarins, peaches, spinach, chickpeas, apples, cranberries, watermelons, melons, leeks, peppers, tomatoes and olives.