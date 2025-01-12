Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 71,021 drivers who did not comply with pedestrian safety and priority rules and 3,026 pedestrians who violated rules were penalized in 2024.

Minister Yerlikaya stated on his social media account that "In 2024, our traffic teams from the police and gendarmerie carried out 71,021 actions against drivers who did not comply with pedestrian safety/priority rules and 3,026 actions against pedestrians who violated the rules. According to Article 74 of the Highway Traffic Law No. 2918, drivers must slow down when approaching intersections and pedestrian or school crossings that do not have a traffic signal or designated personnel. They must also stop and give way to pedestrians who are crossing or about to cross."

The minister also shared traffic inspection data between Jan. 2-9, stating, "A total of 3,243,049 vehicles were inspected, 76 drivers who installed and used unauthorized light or sound warning devices (flashing lights) were penalized. Additionally, 126,229 drivers violated speed limits, 28,702 vehicles did not undergo periodic inspection, 25,353 drivers did not wear seat belts, 15,648 used vehicles without a driver’s license and 9,024 vehicles lacked mandatory insurance. In total, 506,311 vehicles and drivers were penalized. Please follow traffic rules. Journeys are meant to reunite you with your loved ones, not to separate you from them."