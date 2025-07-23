The Ministry of Health will intensify on-site and cross-inspections in its new campaign against tobacco and tobacco products under the theme “Smoke-Free Türkiye,” increase the number of smoking cessation clinics, and offer on-site smoking clinic services.

Muhammed Emin Demirkol, director general of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, explained the new roadmap in the fight against tobacco and tobacco products.

Highlighting that approximately 8 million people worldwide die each year due to causes related to the use of cigarettes and tobacco products, Demirkol explained: “Around 1.3 million people also die from the passive effects of smoking. In our country, nearly 100,000 citizens die annually due to smoking.”

Pointing to the increasing effectiveness of tobacco control efforts, Demirkol noted that the number of smoking cessation clinics has reached 700, to increase this number to 1,000 by the end of the year.

He emphasized the intention to provide smoking cessation clinic services in all districts, hospitals and healthy life centers across Türkiye. “In addition, we want to bring ‘on-site smoking clinics’ to institutions both in our provinces and the central organization, delivering smoking cessation services directly. Our ALO 171 hotline is open to all citizens wishing to quit smoking and operates 24/7,” he said.

Demirkol explained that smoking cessation clinics offer counseling by certified specialist doctors supported by psychologists, and also provide free medication to assist citizens in quitting smoking.

Referring to Law No. 4207 on the Prevention and Control of the Harms of Tobacco and Tobacco Products, Demirkol reiterated that smoking is banned in enclosed spaces and that on-site and cross-inspections continue to increase to ensure clean and smoke-free air.

Since the beginning of this year, cross-inspections have been conducted between provinces and districts. “Approximately 4,000 violations have been penalized. Our cross-inspection efforts continue to grow. Starting earlier this week, we launched intensive inspections supported by neighboring provinces, primarily in our three largest cities, but also nationwide. These inspections, conducted in conjunction with law enforcement, focus heavily on enforcing the indoor smoking ban. Nearly 1,000 teams have been actively deployed this week,” Demirkol shared.

Demirkol also pointed to strict inspections supported by law enforcement targeting the use of electronic cigarettes, which are banned in Türkiye. He continued, “We want to remind individuals who smoke in enclosed areas that they will be fined for violating the law. Fines are applied to both individuals and businesses, aiming to protect non-smokers from exposure to passive smoke. The individual fine is close to TL 2,000 ($50) and continues to be enforced."

"We emphasize raising awareness by informing people about these penalties. Both the individuals and the businesses involved in violations will face penalties. This is one of the most important areas of enforcement for realizing a smoke-free Türkiye,” he said.

Demirkol stated that efforts to increase the number of smoking cessation clinics continue. “Through our ALO 171 hotline and healthy life centers, we have provided smoking cessation counseling to 200,000 citizens. Applications to clinics have increased by 85%. We observe that when citizens are offered the opportunity and provided with awareness to quit smoking, their motivation is high. This encourages us greatly,” he said.

He added that, under the “Learn Your Ideal Weight, Live Healthily” campaign, people visiting information stands receive brochures about the harms of tobacco and methods for quitting. Citizens are also urged to report violations of indoor smoking bans by calling the ALO 184 and “Green Detector” hotlines.

Cross-inspection teams will be increased and both on-site and cross-inspections will be intensified 24/7, Demirkol emphasized, adding, “As part of our new campaign, we plan to establish smoking cessation clinics in all healthy life centers, hospitals and districts. After the ALO 171 hotline and smoking cessation clinics, we will continue to provide online smoking cessation counseling on-site."

"Individuals will be able to receive this service online, even at home or work, if approved by a doctor. Particularly in crowded areas, stand-alone services for smoking cessation clinics will continue to be effective. Inspections of electronic cigarettes and banned tobacco products will also intensify through the Ministry of Interior’s efforts during this process,” he concluded.