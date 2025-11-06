Türkiye’s e-Government Gateway is on track to reach 70 million registered users next year, as authorities plan to expand the platform’s integrated public services to 9,000, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.

The digital platform, which allows citizens to access a wide range of government services online, continues to grow amid efforts to enhance efficiency and accessibility across the public sector. As of September, users could reach 8,665 services from 1,104 institutions, including ministries, municipalities, universities and private organizations.

Mobile applications for the e-Government Gateway currently provide access to 5,378 services, with usage levels climbing steadily. The number of registered users stood at 68.2 million as of September and is projected to reach 68.5 million by year’s end.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), 76.1% of the population used e-Government services this year, reflecting the growing digitalization of public administration.

The government is also finalizing its Digital Government Strategy and Action Plan, which aims to strengthen strategic management and operational capacity in the public sector. The plan includes the creation of a Public Digital Transformation Maturity Model to evaluate the digital readiness of institutions, supported by a dedicated assessment platform and business model.

Preparations are underway to finalize open data legislation, while new frameworks will be introduced to address artificial intelligence-related risks in public administration. These include an AI governance certification system and an impact assessment framework to manage potential risks.

Authorities also plan to simplify and integrate existing digital services, with eight new integrated service offerings expected to go live in 2026.

The number of mobile-accessible public services will also continue to expand, rising from 5,400 by the end of 2025 to 5,600 in 2026, in line with the government’s broader goal of strengthening user-oriented and participatory digital governance.