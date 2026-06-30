More than 11,000 children are currently growing up with foster families in Türkiye as the country continues to expand family-based care for vulnerable children in place of institutional care.

On the occasion of Foster Family Day on Tuesday, first lady Emine Erdoğan praised thousands of foster families across the country while encouraging more citizens to open their homes to children in need.

Since the launch of the Volunteer Ambassadors Project under Erdoğan's patronage in 2012, foster care has become a cornerstone of Türkiye's child welfare policy, helping thousands of children grow up in safe and nurturing family environments.

In a social media post marking the occasion, Erdoğan said the greatest gift a child can receive is the love and security of a caring family.

"The greatest wealth that changes a child's future is the presence of a family that embraces them with love."

She said the Volunteer Ambassadors Project has evolved into a nationwide movement that has brought hope to countless homes and compassion to thousands of children.

"Today, thanks to our foster families who have shared both their hearts and their homes, thousands of our children are walking confidently toward the future. I extend my gratitude to our foster mothers and fathers, our true heroes of the heart, and congratulate them on Foster Family Day."

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş also marked the occasion, announcing that 11,022 children are currently growing up with foster families across Türkiye and encouraging more citizens to consider foster parenting.

She said foster parenting gives children the opportunity to grow up in a safe, loving and supportive family environment.

"I invite all our citizens who wish to accompany a child's life with love and help complete their story to join this meaningful commitment."

Lives transformed

Across Türkiye, foster care has transformed the lives of both children and families, giving vulnerable children loving homes while helping foster parents find renewed purpose, hope and joy.

Among them are Mustafa and Süheyla Uludağ from the Eğirdir district of Isparta, in southwestern Türkiye, whose lives were transformed after becoming foster parents to Recep, a child with severe disabilities under state protection.

The couple lost both of their daughters, who were born with disabilities, in separate years before discovering the foster care program several years later. After first welcoming another child into their home, they learned about Recep, who is blind from birth, bedridden and unable to speak. They have now cared for him for nearly 12 years after taking him in at the age of 2.

Süheyla Uludağ said the family formed a deep emotional bond despite Recep's inability to communicate verbally, while her husband, Mustafa, said becoming foster parents helped them rebuild their lives after years of grief.

The couple said they never expected any financial reward and instead found purpose, peace and happiness through foster parenting, encouraging more families to open their homes to children in need.

In the southeastern province of Kilis, foster care fulfilled a different dream for Durmuş and Emine Ceyran, who were unable to have children despite trying for a decade.

After learning about the foster care program through relatives, the couple welcomed a 7-month-old baby into their home, saying the experience transformed their lives.

Emine Ceyran said their home has been filled with joy since becoming parents, while her husband said foster care gave their family a new beginning after years of disappointment.

Another family whose life was transformed through foster care is Gülcan and Cemil Bulut from Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye.

Married for more than three decades, the couple had been unable to have children due to health issues. Following the devastating twin earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023, they were deeply moved by the plight of children left orphaned and applied to become foster parents.

After completing the necessary procedures, they welcomed a 2-year-old girl into their home. Now 4 years old, she has brought renewed purpose and joy to their lives.

Cemil Bulut said becoming a father changed his daily life, with family activities and outings now centered around his daughter.

"She has become my whole world. Coming home to see her waiting for me makes me forget all my exhaustion. I recommend foster parenting to everyone who cannot have children," he said.

His wife, Gülcan, said their once-quiet home is now filled with laughter and happiness.

"She is the joy of our home. You realize that while you are changing a child's life, your own life changes as well," she said, encouraging more families to consider becoming foster parents.