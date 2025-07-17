Türkiye has deployed 105 additional mobile migration checkpoint vehicles across the country to intensify its efforts in combating irregular migration. The new vehicles were officially commissioned during a ceremony held at the Directorate General of Migration Management, attended by Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya on Thursday in Ankara.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Directorate General of Migration Management, Yerlikaya announced the deployment of 105 new vehicles and made the following remarks, “Today, we are putting into service another 105 mobile migration checkpoint vehicles, an innovative initiative that is the first of its kind in the world and a major force in our fight against irregular migration."

"Türkiye is a model country in migration management, combining humanitarian compassion with state rationality. With the capacity we have built over the years, our firm stance on public security and our consistent humanitarian approach, we implement a strategic migration management model that serves as an example to the world,” he said.

Yerlikaya emphasized that the vehicles have contributed to a significant decline in irregular migration rates. “This practice, which began on July 19, 2023, in Istanbul, was expanded to all 81 provinces with 270 vehicles. With the addition of these new 105 vehicles, the total will reach 375. So far, 4,572,712 individuals have been screened through the Mobile Migration Checkpoint vehicles, and 213,848 of them were found to be irregular migrants."

"In the first three months of the implementation, 49,999 people were screened through the vehicles, and 37,289 were identified as irregular migrants, a detection rate of 74.5%. In contrast, over the past month, 319,479 individuals were screened and 5,667 were found to be irregular migrants, bringing the rate down to 1.8%,” he added.

Highlighting their continued efforts against illegal migration, Yerlikaya said: “Through this implementation, we are gaining control over illegal migration flows. We are expediting the deportation process for those without legal residency rights and increasing deterrence against migrant smuggling."

"Our goal in combating irregular migration is to prevent Türkiye from becoming a magnet for such movements. We do not tolerate irregular migration under any circumstances. However, we will continue to manage regular migration in line with international law and the values of our civilization, always prioritizing the interests of our nation,” he added.

Following Yerlikaya’s remarks, the 105 new vehicles were sent off to their designated provinces after prayers.