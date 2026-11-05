Turkish authorities have secured the extradition of Gökhan Şahin, a member of the Dalton organized crime group who was wanted internationally under a Red Notice, from Georgia to Türkiye, the Interior Ministry announced Thursday.

The operation was coordinated by the Turkish National Police's Interpol-Europol Department and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Şahin was wanted internationally with a Red Notice on charges of drug trafficking and the unauthorized sale, purchase, carrying or possession of knives or other instruments, the statement said.

He was also listed in Türkiye's national records as wanted on charges of armed robbery committed by multiple people to benefit a criminal organization and membership in an organization established to commit crimes.