Türkiye will experience rainy and cooler weather in the coming week.

According to Cengiz Çelik, a weather forecast expert at the General Directorate of Meteorology under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, most of the country will have dry weather with temperatures above seasonal norms on Monday.

However, starting from Monday evening, more fabulous and rainy weather will begin to affect large parts of the country, particularly in the western regions.

Rain is expected to begin in western Thrace and along the Aegean coast Monday evening. On Tuesday, almost all western and inland regions are expected to experience rainfall, with heavy thunderstorms likely in the Marmara, Aegean and Western Mediterranean regions.

On Wednesday, the rain will move eastward, while precipitation continues in the western and inland regions. On Thursday and Friday, the system will advance further east, bringing rainfall to inland and eastern areas. Temperatures in western regions are expected to drop by 4-5 degrees Celsius starting Wednesday. Strong winds are also forecast in the western and inland regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Istanbul, temperatures currently range between 22-23 degrees Celsius (72-73 degrees Fahrenheit) and rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler weather from Wednesday onward. Ankara will remain dry on Monday, but thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures expected to fall below 20 degrees Celsius from Thursday.

In Izmir, temperatures will reach 26-27 degrees Celsius at the start of the week, dropping to 23-24 degrees Celsius by midweek. Rain is expected to begin on Monday evening, transitioning into heavy showers on Tuesday, followed by partly cloudy conditions from Wednesday.