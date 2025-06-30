Wildfire operations continue in western Türkiye as crews battle blazes in Sakarya, Bilecik, Izmir and Manisa. Firefighting teams are working to contain multiple forest fires across western Türkiye, with major blazes in Sakarya’s Taraklı and Bilecik’s Gölpazarı districts. The fires, which erupted on June 27, have scorched vast areas and triggered evacuations.

The fire began at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Paşalar locality of the Hacıyakuplar neighborhood in Taraklı, a district in northwestern Türkiye. Pushed by strong winds, the blaze quickly moved southward, engulfing forestland and crossing administrative boundaries into Bilecik’s Gölpazarı district in the Marmara Region. Over the course of three days, the fire scorched an estimated 35 square kilometers (21.74 square miles) of forest across the two provinces.

As a precaution, officials ordered the evacuation of 13 villages: two in Sakarya and 11 in Bilecik. Several houses located in Bilecik’s rural zones were also damaged or destroyed by the advancing flames. No fatalities have been reported, but the impact on wildlife and local ecosystems is expected to be significant.

On Monday, coordinated firefighting operations, led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, along with local municipalities and emergency response units, brought the blaze largely under control. Over 950 personnel were deployed to combat the fire, supported by 174 fire trucks, 16 helicopters and one firefighting aircraft.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı later confirmed that fires in Bilecik’s Osmaneli district and Bolu’s Göynük district had been fully extinguished, while operations near the Sakarya-Bilecik provincial border were in their final stages.

Minister Yumaklı visited Izmir’s Seferihisar and Menderes districts on Monday to assess ongoing firefighting operations, where multiple active fires have caused significant concern. Speaking to journalists from the Orhanlı neighborhood in Menderes, he noted that fires were still active in Manisa’s Akhisar district as well as Izmir’s Seferihisar and Menderes districts.

“The fire’s energy has been reduced, but our teams are focusing intensely on three points at the peak where the wind is strong. If we can succeed quickly, I can say there is nothing left to fear regarding the fire,” Yumaklı stated.

He emphasized that the fires in the Kuyucak neighborhood of Menderes and the Doğanbey neighborhood of Seferihisar are geographically close to each other, complicating response efforts. “In the last three days, we have responded to 263 fires,” he added.

Yumaklı also shared updates on the fire in Manisa’s Akhisar district, stating that the energy of the blaze has significantly decreased and that ground teams have successfully surrounded the affected area. Cooling operations and interventions against flare-ups continue with the support of three airplanes and five helicopters.

“The wind’s strength in the region has decreased, but occasional unstable gusts cause some expansion. Currently, there are no problems. Hopefully, if no strong winds occur during the day, we will be able to share better news by evening,” he said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced via social media that over 50,000 people were evacuated to safe areas following the forest fires in Balıkesir, Bilecik, and Hatay.

Initial assessments revealed significant damage, including 64 residences, 3 workplaces, and 20 barns in Bilecik, and 132 residences and 1 workplace in Izmir.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) promptly allocated a total of TL 60 million ($1,508,128) in emergency aid, equally divided between the Bilecik and Izmir governorships.

Minister Yerlikaya extended his well wishes to those affected and assured that all government institutions stand ready to support the impacted communities.

Wind speeds in the affected areas had reached up to 120 kph (75 mph) on Sunday, dropping to 65 kph overnight. On Monday, meteorological forecasts indicated wind speeds of 40-50 kph, with gusts expected to reach up to 70-80 kph.

In total, four villages and two neighborhoods in Izmir and Manisa provinces were evacuated as a precaution. So far, 21 people affected by smoke and fire have received outpatient treatment and returned home. Yumaklı underlined the impact on local wildlife, noting that the affected zone in Izmir spans approximately 12 kilometers in length and 5 kilometers in width. “There are birds, insects, and other animals here. Wildlife has also been impacted,” he said.

In his remarks, Minister Yumaklı also issued a strong public appeal, urging citizens to refrain from behaviors that could spark wildfires. “Causing a forest fire, whether intentionally or unintentionally, is a crime punishable by severe penalties, and we will show no tolerance,” he stressed. “Please do not light fires or throw cigarette butts in the forest. A cigarette butt discarded on the roadside can quickly lead to the situation we are facing. Do not burn stubble, garden waste or trash.”

He reiterated that many fires begin outside of forested areas and then spread rapidly into forest zones due to wind and dry vegetation. “A small act of carelessness can lead to a massive disaster,” he warned. “Forests are vital not only for today but also for our future. Let us remember that forests are the breath of this country’s children’s future.”

Yumaklı added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had called to check on the firefighting operations and expressed his support for the teams involved. The minister also thanked the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) for their coordinated support.