A suspect accused of playing a key role in one of the largest healthcare fraud investigations in U.S. history has been arrested in Türkiye and transferred to the U.S., the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Monday.

The suspect, identified as I.H., is alleged to have been involved in a scheme that defrauded the U.S. healthcare system of approximately $800 million through fraudulent claims submitted to Medicare, the government-funded health insurance program serving millions of Americans.

FBI announced that H. was detained in Türkiye following coordination between Turkish and American authorities. After the completion of legal procedures, he was handed over to U.S. officials and transported to the U.S. to face prosecution.

According to the FBI, H. had been a fugitive for more than a year after leaving the U.S. in May 2025. Investigators later determined that he was residing in Türkiye and worked with Turkish authorities to secure his arrest.

Officials said a specialized FBI team traveled to Türkiye to facilitate the suspect's transfer.

Authorities allege that H. played a key role in a large-scale fraud network that targeted Medicare, the U.S. government health insurance program for seniors and certain disabled individuals. Investigators claim the scheme relied on fraudulent billing practices and improper reimbursement claims, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to public healthcare funds.

U.S. authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and is examining the activities of additional individuals, companies and organizations allegedly connected to the scheme. Investigators are reviewing financial records, banking transactions and corporate structures to determine the full scope of the operation.

The case follows another recent Medicare fraud investigation involving allegations of approximately $280 million in losses. Combined, the 2 cases involve more than $1 billion in alleged fraud, making them among the largest healthcare fraud investigations pursued by U.S. authorities in recent years.