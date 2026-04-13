The COP31 climate process is set to prioritize implementation-driven action in Antalya, southern Türkiye, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity, scalable solutions, and strengthened climate finance mechanisms across key global sectors including energy, transport, and industry.

COP31 High-Level Climate Champion Samed Ağırbaş said the global climate architecture is entering a decisive operational phase. “We are moving from the negotiation phase to the implementation phase,” he said, adding that COP31 will function as a delivery-oriented platform that consolidates commitments made across previous COP cycles into measurable, real-world outcomes.

He said the process will be structured around a five-year Global Climate Action Agenda designed to accelerate implementation across six thematic pillars: energy, transport, industry, nature-based solutions, oceans and coasts, and human settlements.

He described his mandate under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) system as a coordination mechanism linking governments with non-state actors.

“This role is about building a bridge between governments and non-state actors, from civil society to the private sector, indigenous peoples to faith-based organizations, ensuring that voluntary climate action becomes more structured, visible, and impactful,” he said.

Ağırbaş emphasized that climate risks are increasingly interconnected, arguing that fragmented responses are no longer sufficient.

“Food systems, water systems, energy systems, they are all interlinked, and disruption in one area amplifies pressure in another. That is why we need a holistic systems approach that simultaneously strengthens resilience and reduces emissions,” he said.

He also underscored that climate justice must remain central to the transition away from fossil fuels. “A just transition is not optional; it is a structural necessity. If we fail to design it properly, we risk deepening inequality. Our responsibility is to ensure that no community is left behind while we build new green economies and expand access to decent, sustainable employment,” he said.

At COP31, the Global Stocktake under the UNFCCC will serve as a key accountability instrument to measure collective progress toward global climate targets.

“This is not just a reporting exercise. It is a reality check that tells us where the world stands, what gaps remain, and how quickly we need to move. It should guide investment, policy alignment, and implementation priorities,” Ağırbaş said.

He added that digital transformation and artificial intelligence will increasingly be integrated into climate action frameworks. “We are entering a new era where data-driven systems, AI-supported monitoring, and digital infrastructure will allow us to scale solutions faster and more efficiently than ever before,” he said.

The zero waste agenda will continue to play a central role in COP31 preparations, with linkages to global sustainability initiatives and the work of the Zero Waste Foundation.

“We have developed resource efficiency not as a secondary objective, but as a core climate strategy. When we reduce waste in food, water, and energy systems, we are directly reducing emissions while strengthening the resilience of communities, especially those most vulnerable to climate shocks,” he said.

A new Zero Waste and Climate Change Initiative will be launched in Istanbul, positioning cities as innovation hubs for systemic transformation. “Cities are where the climate battle is most visible. If we can redesign urban systems effectively, we can create scalable models that can be replicated globally,” Ağırbaş said.

A COP31 Trust Fund initiative led by Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum is expected to mobilize financial resources for innovative climate solutions and accelerate implementation pipelines across sectors.

The “Antalya pathway” concept is being promoted as an inclusive governance model designed to broaden participation in global climate decision-making. “This is about redesigning participation architecture. We are placing non-state actors, local governments, and civil society at the core of the process so that climate governance becomes more democratic, more transparent, and more effective,” he said.

Ağırbaş said the ultimate objective of COP31 is to ensure that climate action moves from commitment to execution at scale. “What we are trying to build is not another layer of promises, but a system that delivers measurable impact on the ground,” he said, adding that the long-term vision is to safeguard future generations.

“Today’s children did not create this crisis, but they will inherit its consequences. Our responsibility is to ensure they inherit a livable, fair, and resilient world,” he concluded.