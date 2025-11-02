Türkiye will host the 5th Istanbul International Water Forum on May 5-6, 2026, under the theme “Enhancing Water Resilience: From Innovation to Action,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced Sunday.

The forum, organized by the Turkish Water Institute (SUEN) and the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSI), with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will bring together domestic and international experts, researchers, policymakers and scientists. The event aims to address sustainable water management strategies amid the mounting challenges posed by global climate change.

Minister Yumaklı stressed the forum’s significance in fostering new approaches to water governance. “Climate change impacts such as wildfires, drought, floods and other extreme weather events have deeply affected Türkiye and the world,” he said. “These challenges require a collective and determined international response to develop resilient and innovative water management policies.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s proactive role in global environmental leadership, Yumaklı noted the country’s responsibility to advance international dialogue and develop solutions to mitigate climate change’s adverse effects on water resources.

“In line with Türkiye’s strong water vision, this forum will provide a vital platform for exchanging knowledge, fostering innovation and strengthening cooperation on both regional and global water issues,” he added.

Since its inception, the Istanbul International Water Forum has been recognized as a prestigious platform for showcasing Türkiye’s water management strategies and building international partnerships. The event continues to promote collaboration across sectors to tackle water-related challenges effectively.

Yumaklı extended an invitation to the global water community, urging researchers, officials and stakeholders to convene in Istanbul. “We believe the forum will contribute significantly to scientific advancements and practical solutions that benefit Türkiye and the global water sector,” he said.