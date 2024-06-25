The new curriculum prepared within the scope of the "Century of Türkiye Maarif Model" aims to create a more dynamic educational climate than ever before, incorporating both universal scientific and pedagogical principles and the national and spiritual values that form the essence of our ancient civilization, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin stated recently.

Tekin addressed teachers and school administrators via video message on the occasion of the start of the June term professional development program for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Expressing that they had completed the past 36 weeks with an intense work pace, Tekin extended his gratitude to all teachers for their efforts, their enthusiasm for teaching and learning, and every step they take toward the future of the country.

Reiterating that professional development activities in 2022 and 2023 were conducted as remote in-service training due to compelling reasons and that the April 2024 term professional development activities could not be carried out as they coincided with Ramadan Bayram, Tekin stated that the June term professional development activities would be conducted face-to-face in accordance with the relevant regulations and the recommendation of the Court of Accounts.

Tekin also stated that the curriculum was the result of work that began approximately 10 years ago. He shared that during the preparation process, they conducted needs analysis studies, comprehensive meetings, extensive consultations, and evaluations based on public feedback and reports.

Tekin explained that all this accumulated knowledge was compiled as data last summer and systematized while forming the skills framework of the model. Workshops were organized with the participation of academics, teachers and other educational stakeholders who responded to their open call. Subsequently, commissions were established for each subject and hundreds of meetings were held to complete the curriculum preparations.

Since the summer, over 1,000 educational stakeholders, including 260 academics and 700 teachers, have participated in meetings to develop the curriculum, with all ministry units working intensively. After a two-week feedback period, the "Century of Türkiye Maarif Model" was revised and finalized by the Board of Education and Discipline based on received criticisms, opinions and suggestions. The new curriculum will be gradually implemented in preschool, first, fifth and ninth grades.

Tekin encouraged teachers to discuss any questions about the curriculum with trainers and to closely examine the common text section, internalizing its philosophy and goals. He expects teachers to work on their specific curricula, assimilate changes and prepare for the new academic year. For those whose programs have not changed, Tekin mentioned that after evaluating the "common text" section, they would continue their professional development according to the plans made by school administrations.

Tekin stated that the goal of professional development is for teachers to familiarize themselves with the Century of Türkiye Maarif Model programs and send their feedback to the Ministry of National Education. He noted that enough trainers have been prepared in each province for subject-specific training.

During the September term professional development, all first, fifth and ninth-grade teachers will receive face-to-face training in groups of 50-100 to ensure all questions are answered and the program is fully understood. Tekin emphasized that understanding the program's essence during this period will ensure teachers are ready for the 2024-2025 academic year. He reassured teachers that they will fully grasp the new curricula's implementation.

One goal of the program is to make teachers pioneers of transformation and positive development. Tekin emphasized that teachers should continually develop, understand their students' perspectives, stay current with advancements and know innovations in their fields. This is crucial for the new curriculum to succeed.

Addressing incidents of violence in education, Tekin said: "We are as distressed as you are by the violence against our colleagues. We are making special efforts to protect and elevate your professional dignity and ensure your safety, through legislative changes and training. The most effective way to stop this violence is to instill fundamental human values, our ancient values, science, cultural activities, arts and sports in the new generation, fostering self-awareness."

Reiterating that it has been a year since they took office, Tekin shared that he had the opportunity to meet thousands of teachers face-to-face during this period, particularly through the "Teachers' Lounge Meetings," where he listened to many issues, even the most concealed ones, directly from the source.

Emphasizing that consultations with teachers had as much impact on the work done in a year as the research did, Tekin said: "We made the necessary legislative changes to unblock every channel we saw obstructed. You, the most valuable stakeholders of the education system, are truly very precious to us."